Amitabh Bachchan Joins Cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Indian Blockbuster

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will join Indian cinema stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in an as yet untitled film that will be one of the big ticket Indian films of 2022.

It is being produced by Aswini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies and will be released in time to commemorate the outfit’s 50th anniversary in 2022. Nag Ashwin (“Mahanati,” “Yevade Subramanyam”) will direct.

“Welcome aboard @SrBachchan sir, it is our honor to have you. Your birthday celebrations have begun!” tweeted the Vyjayanthi Movies handle.

Bachchan’s birthday is on Oct. 11, when he turns 78.

Bachchan tweeted back: “An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms.. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!

T 3685 – An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!🙏#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaDuttCh pic.twitter.com/3G09uQfOAe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

“I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has… It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is,” said Nag Ashwin.

Bachchan remains one of the busiest stars in the industry. He hosts “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” the Indian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” that became one of the first shows to resume shooting after lockdown and is currently airing on Sony TV in India. During lockdown, “Gulabo Sitabo,” starring him and Ayushmann Khurrana, bypassed cinemas and went directly to Amazon Prime Video and proved to be one of the biggest draws for the service. His upcoming films include soccer drama “Jhund,” that has been flirting with streamers for a while; and “Brahmastra,” the first part of a superhero trilogy.

Prabhas, a top star of Telugu cinema, became a household name across India with the “Baahubali” franchise that he starred in. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, “Baahubali: The Beginning” (2015) and “Baahubali: The Conclusion” (2017) together grossed $336 million.

Padukone starred in “Padmaavat” and “Bajirao Mastani,” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” amongst a string of commercial successes since her Bollywood career took off with “Om Shanti Om,” starring Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this year, Padukone won much acclaim playing an acid-attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak,” co-produced by Fox Star Studios India and her own outfit KA Productions. Her “83,” co-starring Ranveer Singh, is ready for release.

Ashwin’s blockbuster “Mahanati” was a biopic of the actress Savitri.

The film, co-produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, will be released in multiple language versions, including in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.