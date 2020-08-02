Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Recovers From Coronavirus, Discharged From Hospital

After testing positive for coronavirus last month, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has recovered and was discharged from the hospital, he announced on Sunday.

The Indian actor, who is 77 years old, was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital on July 11, a little more than three weeks ago.

On Twitter, the actor thanked the “excellent care and nursing” at the hospital for making it “possible for me to see this day.”

The Bollywood star’s son, fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also hospitalized with coronavirus on the same day. He said on Twitter that he has still tested positive for coronavirus and must stay in the hospital for longer.

“I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities, remain Covid-19 postive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise,” he tweeted.

The virus took a toll on the famous family members, who are highly regarded in India’s film industry. Fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is married to Abhishek Bachchan, also tested positive for coronavirus at the same time in July, as well as their eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Along with the senior Bachchan, they were also released from the hospital after being treated.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most recognizable and famous actors in Bollywood, appearing in more than 200 Indian films across a career that spans five decades. He made his Hollywood debut in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film “The Great Gatsby” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.