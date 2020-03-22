Production Company American High Organizing Face Mask Assembly

New York production company American High is calling for volunteers to help assemble face masks for health care workers fighting coronavirus.

On Monday, people can drop off materials to make the face masks and build them at the Greater Syracuse Soundstage in New York. Volunteers will be given gloves and disinfectant to assemble the masks and will be situated in different rooms to ensure proper social distancing.

Volunteers with 3D printers are also encouraged to help out if possible and print materials for the face masks. The parts can be dropped off at the Greater Syracuse Soundstage, and volunteers will be reimbursed for any materials they buy.

Requested materials for the 3D-printed masks include PLA filament, foam tape that is 3/4 inch wide by 1/2 inch thick, elastic bands that are 1/2 inch wide, super glue, rubbing alcohol or other disinfectants, .005 inch thick poly sheets, 12×12” poly bags and vinyl gloves and face masks.

The face masks will be given to doctors in the Central New York area. Any questions can be emailed to faceshield@americanhigh.com.

American High was founded in 2017 by writer, director and producer Jeremy Garelick (“The Wedding Ringer”) and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. The company specializes in teen comedies and has worked on Pete Davidson’s “Big Time Adolescence,” “Banana Split” and “The Binge.”

Several other shows have donated face masks and supplies to hospitals and medical workers around the country. “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Pose,” “Station 19,” “The Resident” and “The Good Doctor” have joined the call to give their supplies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.