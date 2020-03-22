×

Production Company American High Organizing Face Mask Assembly

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
American High logo
CREDIT: American High

New York production company American High is calling for volunteers to help assemble face masks for health care workers fighting coronavirus.

On Monday, people can drop off materials to make the face masks and build them at the Greater Syracuse Soundstage in New York. Volunteers will be given gloves and disinfectant to assemble the masks and will be situated in different rooms to ensure proper social distancing.

Volunteers with 3D printers are also encouraged to help out if possible and print materials for the face masks. The parts can be dropped off at the Greater Syracuse Soundstage, and volunteers will be reimbursed for any materials they buy.

Requested materials for the 3D-printed masks include PLA filament, foam tape that is 3/4 inch wide by 1/2 inch thick, elastic bands that are 1/2 inch wide, super glue, rubbing alcohol or other disinfectants, .005 inch thick poly sheets, 12×12” poly bags and vinyl gloves and face masks.

The face masks will be given to doctors in the Central New York area. Any questions can be emailed to faceshield@americanhigh.com.

American High was founded in 2017 by writer, director and producer Jeremy Garelick (“The Wedding Ringer”) and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. The company specializes in teen comedies and has worked on Pete Davidson’s “Big Time Adolescence,” “Banana Split” and “The Binge.”

Several other shows have donated face masks and supplies to hospitals and medical workers around the country. “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Pose,” “Station 19,” “The Resident” and “The Good Doctor” have joined the call to give their supplies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • American High logo

    Production Company American High Organizing Face Mask Assembly

    New York production company American High is calling for volunteers to help assemble face masks for health care workers fighting coronavirus. On Monday, people can drop off materials to make the face masks and build them at the Greater Syracuse Soundstage in New York. Volunteers will be given gloves and disinfectant to assemble the masks [...]

  • 'Emma' Director Thrilled for Movie's Early

    'Emma' Director Autumn de Wilde Thrilled by Movie's Early Digital Release

    Autumn de Wilde, the director of Focus Featres’ “Emma,” flew home to Los Angeles on Thursday night after a London work trip and began a 15-day self-quarantine at a friend’s bungalow. Though not usually a nervous flier nor a germaphobe, de Wilde said she’d had a “stressful” flight because of her anxiety about coronavirus. “I [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Australia Orders All Cinemas Closed Due to Coronavirus

    The Australian federal government has ordered all cinemas in the country to close, as an additional measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The order was made on Sunday evening local time and takes effect from noon on Monday. The measure could remain in place for several months. The move is part of a [...]

  • john fithian Nato CinemaCon 2016

    Theater Owners Chief to Congress: Pass Coronavirus Rescue Bill or We Go Bankrupt

    It could be lights out for the movie theater business if Congress doesn’t pass the trillion-dollar coronavirus rescue bill. That’s the stark message from John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). “The situation is that dire,” Fithian told Variety, taking a break from working the phones in Washington D.C., [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Details Union's Coronavirus Response

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris has issued a video detailing the union’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “Make no mistake: We are in this together,” she said. “I want you to know that we, SAG-AFTRA, are responding to this and taking action in real time, and I mean that’s morning and night and into the wee [...]

  • 'Dosed' Review: A Documentary Look at

    'Dosed': Film Review

    Every time a new mental-health therapy arrives, it’s propelled by the ideology — and the testimonials — of a religion. Sigmund Freud’s descriptions of psychoanalysis all point to the miracle-cure mythology of the moment when a patient, at long last, touches the nerve of his or her suppressed trauma and is liberated from it. In [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad