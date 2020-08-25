American Film Market Offering Free Credentials to Buyers

The American Film Market has announced all accredited buyers will receive complimentary credentials for its virtual 2020 edition, taking place Nov. 9-13.

The market, hosted by the Independent Film & Television Alliance, typically charges buyers $495 for a credential. IFTA announced last month that it would not hold a physical sales market, following in the footsteps of the Cannes Virtual Market in June. It’s also moved the market back a week to avoid a conflict with Election Day.

Buyer credentials will provide access to the AFM Online platform, including screenings in the On Demand Theatre, all exhibitor pages, the MyAFM profile and connections platform and five days of live sessions. Buying companies that have not been previously accredited by AFM must apply for accreditation by Oct. 23.

“AFM 2020 Online is an exciting opportunity for us to fully embrace all of the world’s Buyers, especially those who would not have been able to make the trip to Santa Monica,” said Michael Ryan, IFTA chairperson and GFM Films partner. “The rapid changes and challenges in the industry create an even greater need for the Independents to have these dedicated five days to reunite and conduct business. On behalf of the IFTA Board of Directors, we look forward to welcoming every Buyer to AFM online in November.”

IFTA also opened exhibitor registration on Tuesday with a $495 fee with two exhibition spaces available: Industry Offices, which will showcase sales, production and distribution companies and international organizations; and LocationExpo, which will present film commissions, facilities and production services.

AFM is one of the independent film industry’s key sales markets, along with the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival in February, the Cannes Film Festival in May and the Toronto Intl. Film Festival in September. Cannes was shifted to a virtual festival due to the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming TIFF has been sharply reduced in size and scope.