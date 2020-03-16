AMC Theatres to Close for Six to 12 Weeks

AMC Theatres announced on Monday that it will close all theaters nationwide for six to 12 weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came as governors of a dozen states announced closures of movie theaters on Sunday and Monday, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued strict guidelines limiting public gatherings.

AMC, the nation’s largest theater circuit, had sought to remain open by limiting theaters to 50% capacity. But on Monday, the CDC cut the recommended limit on gatherings to just 10 people.

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres,” CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. “Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

AMC said the closure would go into effect on Tuesday. The company said it would remain “remain flexible on reopening, in accordance with CDC recommendations and governmental directives.”

AMC operates 634 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Regal Cinemas, the second largest theater chain, announced earlier on Monday that it, too, would be closing, as did Alamo Drafthouse.

A dozen states — New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Colorado, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts — announced they would close theaters in the last 24 hours. Los Angeles County and Washington, D.C., also closed theaters. Many of the same states also closed restaurants for dine-in service, but allowed take-out and delivery to continue.