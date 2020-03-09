AMC Theatres Hires Mark Pearson as Chief Strategy Officer

AMC Entertainment has named Mark Pearson its chief strategy officer, a newly created role that will focus on streaming partnerships.

Pearson, who joins the company from 20th Century Fox, will be based in Los Angles and will report to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron. In his new position, Pearson will be responsible for leading strategy, business development, alliances and partnerships. His initial focus will be on forging alliances with streaming services that could benefit AMC’s theater chains in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

“Mark is media-world savvy, has extensive strategy and business development experience and is highly regarded within the Hollywood community,” Aron said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to help AMC continue to innovate and create opportunities that benefit our existing studio partners, emerging streaming power houses, our customers and our shareholders. His considerable experience in the SVOD space will greatly help AMC to create partnerships with streaming services including those from both established and emerging players.”

Pearson worked at 20th Century Fox for 15 years, most recently serving as executive VP of business development, operations and strategy. Prior to that, he was at Universal Pictures, working closely with studio management and distribution partners.

“As an avid moviegoer, I’m thrilled to join AMC at this transformative time for the industry,” Pearson said. “I’m looking forward to helping Adam and the AMC team set strategic direction and identify growth opportunities that will extend AMC’s market leadership. AMC has a long history of innovation and I’m excited to continue that innovation through strategic partnerships and alliances that will add value for all stakeholders and audiences.”