×

AMC Entertainment Reports Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC theater
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC Entertainment has reported mixed fourth-quarter results, which saw revenues rise 2.4% to $1.45 billion, despite a 4.4% drop in U.S. attendance to 62.3 million.

The exhibitor, owned by Dalian Wanda Group, announced a fourth-quarter loss of $13.5 million, compared to a year-earlier profit of $170.6 million, due to $84.3 million of expense related to impairments of “long-lived assets.”

The company’s announcement, released after the stock market closed, also said it posted record food and beverage revenues per patron in the U.S. and international markets. AMC also said its Stubs A-List subscription service, launched in 2018 in response to MoviePass, has more than 900,000 members. MoviePass went out of business last month.

AMC president and CEO Adam Aron said, “These impressive results illustrate the power of customer engagement through the AMC platform, especially from our A-List subscription program and AMC Stubs loyalty program in the U.S., returns from our industry-leading recliner seating investments both in the U.S. and overseas, as well as the strength of our diversified geographic footprint.”

The results were released in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic forcing the closure of cinemas in China and Italy. Aron addressed the impact of the disease on AMC and noted that it has closed some of its 47 theaters in Italy recently, but does not have any operations in Asia, where the epidemic has been most prevalent.

Popular on Variety

“The economic impact has been minimal,” Aron said. “So far so good.”
Aron said he believes that forecasts of an ongoing decline in the domestic box office are wrong. He also reiterated that the epidemic will probably not hurt AMC, adding, “Right now, AMC is in a very good place. Let’s hope it stays that way.”

AMC Entertainment shares were up 21 cents, or 3.4%, to $6.30 in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the world, with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens.

More Film

  • AMC theater

    AMC Entertainment Reports Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results

    AMC Entertainment has reported mixed fourth-quarter results, which saw revenues rise 2.4% to $1.45 billion, despite a 4.4% drop in U.S. attendance to 62.3 million. The exhibitor, owned by Dalian Wanda Group, announced a fourth-quarter loss of $13.5 million, compared to a year-earlier profit of $170.6 million, due to $84.3 million of expense related to [...]

  • 'Straight Up' Review: James Sweeney's Gay

    'Straight Up': Film Review

    There’s a tradition in movies, as vital as a hypnotic action scene or a swooning love scene, of dialogue so witty and nimble and rapid-fire that it comes at you like something out of a stylized dream. I first encountered that brand of high-velocity verbal jousting in “A Hard Day’s Night,” and later on in [...]

  • Cahiers du Cinema

    French Film Magazine Cahiers du Cinema's Staff Quits Over New Ownership

    The future of iconic French film publication Cahiers du Cinéma is in question after the outlet’s entire staff quit in protest over the brand’s new ownership. The 15-member editorial staff has spoken out against a perceived conflict of interest posed by the Cahier’s owners — a group of bankers, tech entrepreneurs and film producers that [...]

  • John Singleton Victoria Mahoney Spike Lee

    In Honor of Black History Month, a Look at Black Directors Who Made History

    In 2019, the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported that 2018 was a historic year for black filmmakers, noting a “record high when it came to hiring black directors.” The report reflected a significant change, showing the push for diversity both behind and in front of the camera. Though the numbers are increasing, the report also [...]

  • Benh Zeitlin Wendy Movie BTS

    Benh Zeitlin Goes Old-School With Stunts and Puppets for His Peter Pan Film 'Wendy'

    It has taken eight years for Benh Zeitlin to deliver the follow-up to his Oscar-nominated 2012 feature debut “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” But you could say the idea for “Wendy,” which reimagines the classic “Peter Pan” from the viewpoint of his female friend (played by first-time actor Devin France), has been percolating far longer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad