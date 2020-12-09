Amazon Studios Names Amber Rasberry Senior Creative Film Executive (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Rasberry has joined Amazon Studios as a senior film executive, Variety has learned exclusively.

Rasberry’s oversight will include day-to-day production, development and acquisitions for Amazon’s original movies slate. She will report to film co-heads Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman.

The executive joins the streaming giant from Paramount Players, where she served as vice president of development. During her tenure, Rasberry worked with Lee Daniels on the forthcoming “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and brought in Wanuri Kahiu to direct “On the Come Up,” based on the bestselling novel by Angie Thomas.

She also shepherded “Bounce” starring Jojo Siwa and developed “Daring to Live” based on Sheri Hunter’s book with producer Devon Franklin.

Prior to Paramount, Rasberry was vice president of production at Global Road, and before that head of production at Kevin Hart’s label Laugh Out Loud, where she helped launch the digital network.

Before her stint at Laugh Out Loud, Rasberry was director of development at 34th St Films, a subsidiary of Tyler Perry Studios, where she identified, lobbied for, and secured the acquisition of Academy Award winner “Precious.”

She also served as production executive for the film adaptation of the seminal play “For Colored Girls,” where she helped assemble an historic cast of Black actresses including Kerry Washington, Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and Phylicia Rashad. Balancing acclaimed dramas with fun comedies, Rasberry also worked on “Peeples” with Craig Robinson, and served as a producer on “Seasons of Love” with Taraji P. Henson, Gladys Knight and Method Man.