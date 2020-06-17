Amazon Studios Buys Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary

Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to an untitled voting rights documentary for Story Syndicate centering on insights from politician, lawyer and author Stacey Abrams.

Following a theatrical run, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year. It’s directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés. Abrams is a producer along with Garbus, Cortés and Dan Cogan.

Abrams ran as the Democratic party’s nominee in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia and was the first Black woman to be a major-party gubernatorial nominee in the United States. She narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who was accused by Abrams of voter suppression activities after he refused to resign as secretary of state while campaigning for governor.

“Raising the alarm about voter suppression is critical to the integrity of our democracy,” Abrams said. “The failure of state leaders in Georgia and other states across the country to protect the rights of voters, as seen in the 2018 election and 2020 primaries, must be exposed and it must be stopped. Justice in our criminal justice system and the sacred right to vote are not equal for all Americans and we must find a way to change these systematic inequalities. As the 2020 election approaches, this documentary will help voters realize the power of their voices, and it will inspire them to overcome the obstacles of voter suppression.”

After the 2018 election, Abrams launched Fair Fight to ensure every American has a voice in the election system through programs such as Fair Fight 2020, an initiative to fund and train voter protection teams in 20 battleground states.

“We are honored to be working with brilliant filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés and the remarkable Stacey Abrams on this timely and important documentary,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “In this critical election year, Stacey’s expertise and fearless stance against voter suppression will resonate strongly with audiences everywhere and can inspire positive change in supporting all Americans’ right to cast their vote.”

Garbus is a two-time Oscar-nominee for “The Farm: Angola USA and “What Happened, Miss Simone” and a two-time Emmy winner. Cortés executive produced the 2009 film “​Precious​.” Cogan won the documentary Oscar for “Icarus.”