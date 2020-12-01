Olympian Allison Baver Sets Film and TV Slate for Her New Production Company (EXCLUSIVE)

Allison Baver, a three-time Olympic athlete, is expanding her footprint in the world of entertainment. Her burgeoning production company, Allison Baver Entertainment, has announced its upcoming slate of movies, television shows and documentaries, all of which will emphasize female and diverse talent on both sides of the camera.

ABE’s film slate will feature social thrillers, including the psychological horror comedy “Wolf-ish.” Jessa Zarubica (“Six Feet Apart”) is writing and directing that movie, about a savvy marketing manager who discovers a dark secret in her workplace. Baver is executing producing “Wolf-ish.”

Another movie in the works is the fantasy horror film “Dead Princess,” which centers on an orphaned teenager who inherits a royal estate and learns of the ghostly terrors rooted in her family history. Production began in 2020 before the pandemic began and will resume next year. Baver is executive producing, and Bobby Garcia is writing the script.

“ABE is all about positive, strong voices in storytelling that empower audiences, which is what immediately drew me to produce this project for Jessa as she fits the role of someone who is incredibly creative and an emerging voice in the film world,” Baver said. “This film fits the company’s ideals to a tee through the form of a social thriller and horror film — a genre that is grossly underrepresented by strong female content creators and lead roles, both of which ABE are proud to feature in this project. The story also connects the dots by putting a creative spin around issues that women truly experience in the workplace.”

Among ABE’s unscripted TV shows is “America’s Angels,” a reality competition series featuring creators with new product ideas competing against each other. A panel of celebrity judges will select one winner per episode.

“The reason I love entertainment is because storytelling is a powerful voice for change. It is my goal to give more women an opportunity, tell more women stories and move the needle towards equality across industries and boarders,” Baver said. “‘America’s Angels’ is a call to action and a community to inspire other females to share their stories on a show that helps support and finance them to achieve success and the American Dream.”

ABE is also producing “Epic Comebacks” a docuseries that showcases true stories of inspirational athletes who have defied odds to become a success. The series will lead with Baver’s story, as she mounted an unexpected comeback after breaking her leg in 2009 to win an Olympic Bronze medal in short track speed skating at the 2010 Olympic Games.

In addition to executive producing and acting, Baver serves as the series creator of both “America’s Angels” and “Epic Comebacks.”

“As a woman who has worked in this industry for a number of years in various roles, I have experienced first-hand many of the issues we are looking to address at ABE,” said Lauran Magura, who leads creative and business development for ABE. “The reason I came to ABE was to develop projects that empower female storytellers and provide a springboard to help women advance their careers in the industry. It’s time for change for females in business, in finance, in entertainment, and the world.”