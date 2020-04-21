Allie Goss Joins Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories as Development, Production Head

Content executive Allie Goss has joined Bruna Papandrea’s company Made Up Stories, in the role of executive vice president of development and production in film and television.

Goss joins the Culver City-based shop from Netflix, where she served for nearly 15 years in content licensing and later development.

“We’re so thrilled to have somebody of Allie’s immense talent and experience join Made Up Stories” said Papandrea. “We first came to know Allie when we worked with her at Netflix, and were struck by her brilliant grasp of material, her ability to identify and enable talent and her undeniable passion. Having her on board to help lead the expansion of our slate and brand is beyond exciting.”

Goss joined Netflix just before thencompany launched streaming and originals, overseeing cornerstone projects like “The Crown” and the recent breakthrough hit “Unbelievable.” She was also involved in Marvel’s TV portfolio at Netflix, with shows including “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron First” and “The Punisher.”

Goss said she admires “Bruna’s vision for Made Up Stories – empowering storytellers to tell bold narratives and assembling extraordinary creative teams. Our partnership was seamless from day one.”

The executive was also on the team producing “Pieces of Her,” Made Up’s new Netflix series from the likes of Charlotte Stoudt, Minkie Spiro, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Papandrea, which is currently in pre-production with star Toni Collette.

The label is also at work on “Nine Perfect Strangers,” based on best-selling author Liane Moriarty’s book, written by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, and starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy for Hulu. Their HBO series “The Undoing,” starring Kidman and Hugh Grant, directed by Susanne Bier and created by David E. Kelley, will premiere in the fall.

On the film side, Made Up Stories will soon release Glendyn Ivin’s “Penguin Bloom” starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver, as well as Robert Connolly’s “The Dry” starring Eric Bana.