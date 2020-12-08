Alfred Molina Reprising Role as Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

Alfred Molina is returning to the Spidey-verse. The actor, who portrayed the evil Doctor Octopus in Tobey MaGuire “Spider-Man” sequel, is reprising his role for the third installment of the Tom Holland-led superhero blockbuster.

The upcoming web-slinging adventure is expected to feature multiple generations of “Spider-Man” actors. As previously reported, Jamie Foxx will appear as Electro, the part he first played alongside Andrew Garfield in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

“Spider-Man 3” will also include more Marvel crossovers. Benedict Cumberbatch is making an appearance as Doctor Strange in the next entry.

More to come…