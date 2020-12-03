‘Space Force’ Actor Alex Sparrow Joins Ronald Reagan Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian-born actor Alex Sparrow has joined the cast of Sean McNamara’s Ronald Reagan biopic, Variety has confirmed.

In “Reagan,” Sparrow will portray an up-and-coming Russian political leader named Andrei Novikov. Sparrow will act alongside Jon Voight, who plays a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for 40 years. In search of answers about the Soviet Union’s demise, Sparrow’s character soon becomes acquainted with the KGB agent.

“We are excited to have Alex on board,” McNamara said. “He brings poise and strength to the character and brings Novikov to life.”

Sparrow most recently appeared in the Netflix series “Space Force” as Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich, the Russian Space Force liaison. In the U.S., he has also held roles on Lifetime’s “Unreal,” the horror film “The Vatican Tapes” and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.” In Russia — where he goes by Alexey Vorobyov — Sparrow is best known for his music career, competing on the Russian version of “The X Factor” in 2005 and representing his country in 2011’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Reagan” is directed by McNamara, produced by Mark Joseph and written by Howard Klausner. In addition to Voight, Sparrow joins a cast including Dennis Quaid, who portrays Reagan; Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan; Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife, Jane Wyman; Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher and Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner.

McNamara recently directed the films “Mighty Oak” and “Miracle Season.” Klausner previously penned Clint Eastwood’s “Space Cowboys,” and Joseph has produced the documentary “No Safe Spaces” and the drama “The Vessel,” starring Martin Sheen.