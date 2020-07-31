Alan Parker Remembered By Andrew Lloyd Webber, Matthew Modine: ‘One of the Few Directors to Truly Understand Musicals on Screen’

Actors and directors took to social media to pay tribute to British director Alan Parker, who died Friday. The filmmaker behind “Evita, “The Commitments” and “Bugsy Malone” was 76.

Parker’s first feature film was 1976’s “Bugsy Malone.” He directed over 25 films, and his last film was “The Life of David Gale” starring Kevin Spacey and Kate Winslet. Parker received two Oscar nominations, one for “Midnight Express” and “Mississippi Burning.”

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of BAFTA Fellow Alan Parker. As BAFTA-winning filmmaker, he brought us joy with Bugsy Malone, The Commitments, Midnight Express and many more.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber who remembered Parker for their collaboration on his adaptation of “Evita,” wrote, “Very sad to hear the news of Alan Parker’s death. My friend and collaborator on the Evita movie and one of the few directors to truly understand musicals on screen.”

Matthew Modine, who stared in “Birdy,” wrote, “Being cast in his epic film, Birdy, transformed my life.”

So very sad to share the news of the passing of my dear friend, Sir Alan Parker. Being cast in his epic film, Birdy, transformed my life. Alan was a great artist who’s films will live forever. Godspeed, Sir Alan. 💔#BugsyMalone#MidnightExpress#FAME#MississippiBurning#Birdy pic.twitter.com/4rBpbEhVh1 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) July 31, 2020

Ben Stiller wrote, “So sad to hear of Alan Parker’s passing. What a great director who made what I consider “real” movies. He inspired so many filmmakers: ‘Fame’, ‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Mississippi Burning’…Watch his films – they are some of the best of the 70s and 80s.”

Read more tributes to the distinguished director.

Really sad to say goodbye to Alan Parker. There’s a lot of wonderful work he has left us. He also had a serious impact on my own life as he was the first film director to think I might be able to create a film score – pg

In full > https://t.co/rRujBmsuxL pic.twitter.com/mLtQbtgC3k — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) July 31, 2020

So sad to hear of Alan Parker’s passing. What a great director who made what I consider “real” movies. He inspired so many filmmakers: ‘Fame', 'Midnight Express,' 'Mississippi Burning'…Watch his films – they are some of the best of the 70s and 80s. #RIP https://t.co/Dchg3UPydh — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 31, 2020

Alan Parker was my oldest and closest friend and I never ceased to be in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved, respected and admired him will never be quite the same again. — David Puttnam (@DPuttnam) July 31, 2020

So sad to hear of Sir Alan Parker's passing. His incredible run of hits as a British filmmaker gave immense inspiration to me: Fame, Midnight Express, Birdy, Angel Heart & his beguiling debut Bugsy Malone (one I've parodied twice & want the last song to be played at my funeral.) pic.twitter.com/gg5xTuXTnL — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 31, 2020

“RIP to a great filmmaker ⬇️

Variety: Alan Parker, Director of ‘Bugsy Malone,’ ‘Midnight Express,’ Dies at 76 https://t.co/MhFkwNLaBm”” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 31, 2020

Aw shit – Alan Parker died. Only 76- 😢

I worked with him on various commercials and Midnight Express. Good director. — Katharina Kubrick (@Kathari52397697) July 31, 2020

From "Fame" to "Midnight Express," two-time Oscar nominee Alan Parker was a chameleon. His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/OxZPBxTE8F — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 31, 2020