×

Alamo Drafthouse Unveils Monthly Subscription Service

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alamo Drafthouse LA
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based cinema chain that popularized in-theater dining, is offering a subscription service to rival the AMCs and Regals of the exhibition industry. The company unveiled Season Pass, a monthly program that will be available to patrons in its 41 locations across the country.

Season Pass will provide one regularly priced ticket per day, with reservations available up to seven days ahead. Prices will vary by location, corresponding to the average ticket pricing in each city. Season Pass will cost between $14.99 per month to $29.99 per month in metropolises like Los Angeles and New York.

For premium formats like 3D, 70mm or Dolby screens, members will have to pay a $1.99 surcharge per ticket. Season Pass holders can purchase regular tickets for accompanying family and friends at the same time, or they can reserve up to four extra seats for a discounted price.

“This is a huge win for movie lovers,” Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League said. “The entire reason we opened the Alamo in the first place was to share the movies we love with as many people as possible, and Season Pass is the perfect means for folks to explore more and more films.”

Patrons in locations including New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Denver are able to sign up for membership starting Wednesday. There will be a waiting list in select regions, but all venues will have the option in coming months.

Popular on Variety

“Season Pass is built right into Alamo Drafthouse’s mobile apps, and we spent a lot of time making sure it’s fast, convenient and easy to use,” said Michael Trafton, Alamo Drafthouse’s chief technology officer.

Since the demise of MoviePass, the low-cost movie-per-day subscription service, major theater chains including AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment and Cinemark have launched their own rival subscription plans. AMC’s Stubs A-List program lets subscribers see three movies weekly for $19.95 to $23.95 a month, depending on the location. Regal’s Unlimited Plan offers moviegoers tickets to as many standard-format movies as they want for a monthly fee of $18. Cinemark’s Movie Club lets customers buy one movie ticket per month for a discounted price of $8.99.

More Film

  • Alamo Drafthouse LA

    Alamo Drafthouse Unveils Monthly Subscription Service

    Alamo Drafthouse, the Texas-based cinema chain that popularized in-theater dining, is offering a subscription service to rival the AMCs and Regals of the exhibition industry. The company unveiled Season Pass, a monthly program that will be available to patrons in its 41 locations across the country. Season Pass will provide one regularly priced ticket per [...]

  • Hustlers Movie

    STX, Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Form Distribution Partnership

    STX Entertainment, Black Bear Pictures and Canadian distributor Elevation Pictures have unveiled a strategic distribution partnership. The agreement was announced Wednesday at the Berlin Film Festival and includes an exclusive output deal for STXinternational to sell and distribute all Black Bear productions internationally. Elevation Pictures, in which Black Bear is a major investor, will distribute [...]

  • Indian Film Festival Los Angeles to

    Indian Film Festival Los Angeles to Open With Imtiaz Ali Evening

    The Indian Film Festival Los Angeles will kick off not with a new film, but what is billed as An Evening With Imtiaz Ali, the writer-director of such films as “Jab We Met” and “Rockstar.” He will be joined for an onstage conversation with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. A screening of Ali’s 2014 film “Highway” will [...]

  • Morena Baccarin to Star in Espen

    'Deadpool,' 'Homeland's' Morena Baccarin to Star in Espen Sandberg's Survival Thriller 'Beast'

    “Deadpool” and “Homeland” actress Morena Baccarin will star in the survival thriller “Beast,” to be directed by Espen Sandberg, who co-helmed Oscar-nominated “Kon-Tiki” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Based on Aaron W. Sala’s Blacklist script, “Beast” is about a woman who survives a plane crash and is stranded on a [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish Tye Sheridan Willem Dafoe

    Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan Join Oscar Isaac in 'The Card Counter'

    Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe have been cast in “The Card Counter,” a casino-set revenge thriller starring Oscar Isaac. Paul Schrader is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote. Martin Scorsese also joined the project as an executive producer. It’s the fifth collaboration between Schrader and Scorsese, who previously worked together on [...]

  • EUGENE HERNANDEZ, DIRECTOR OF NEW YORK

    Eugene Hernandez Named New York Film Festival Director

    Eugene Hernandez will take over as New York Film Festival director, replacing former chief Kent Jones who stepped down in September. Hernandez, who serves as deputy executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, is bolstering his responsibilities to include strategic direction and leadership of the New York Film Festival. He will also serve on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad