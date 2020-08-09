Alamo Drafthouse Offers Private Theater Rentals With Over 40 Movies

Movie fans who are missing the big screen experience with their friends can get their fix at an Alamo Drafthouse.
For just $150, guests can invite up to 30 of their friends to rent out an entire Alamo Drafthouse theater in certain locations. There are more than 40 movie options to choose from, ranging from family fare to classic dramas to big-budget action movies.
The “Your Own Private Alamo” program launched this week, and fans can book their spot on the company’s website. The screening room rental costs $150 and there’s a required minimum food purchase of $150 as well. Up to 30 guests can be invited, and each person chooses their own seat when purchasing a ticket. Currently, two theaters in Austin, Tex., and Denver, Colo., are available to rent as part of the new program.
Theaters are sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines ahead of screenings, and wearing face masks inside the theater is up to guests, unless there’s a local or state mandate in effect. Since it’s a private screening, talking and using phones is also allowed if guests choose.
Here are the movies available to screen:
