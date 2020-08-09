Alamo Drafthouse Offers Private Theater Rentals With Over 40 Movies

Movie fans who are missing the big screen experience with their friends can get their fix at an Alamo Drafthouse.

For just $150, guests can invite up to 30 of their friends to rent out an entire Alamo Drafthouse theater in certain locations. There are more than 40 movie options to choose from, ranging from family fare to classic dramas to big-budget action movies.

The “Your Own Private Alamo” program launched this week, and fans can book their spot on the company’s website. The screening room rental costs $150 and there’s a required minimum food purchase of $150 as well. Up to 30 guests can be invited, and each person chooses their own seat when purchasing a ticket. Currently, two theaters in Austin, Tex., and Denver, Colo., are available to rent as part of the new program.

Theaters are sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines ahead of screenings, and wearing face masks inside the theater is up to guests, unless there’s a local or state mandate in effect. Since it’s a private screening, talking and using phones is also allowed if guests choose.

Here are the movies available to screen:

ABOMINABLE

DESPICABLE ME

DESPICABLE ME 3

DOLITTLE

DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

E.T.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

KUNG FU PANDA

MINIONS

SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SHREK

SING

SPIRIT: STALLION OF CIMARRON

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

THE IRON GIANT

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

THE MUPPET MOVIE

TROLLS

1941

ALWAYS

CASABLANCA

DUEL

PRINCE OF DARKNESS

SIXTEEN CANDLES

THE GOONIES

THE LOST WORLD: JURASSIC PARK

THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

UNCLE BUCK

VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED (1995)

WEIRD SCIENCE

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

AQUAMAN

BATMAN (1989)

BREAKFAST CLUB

GREMLINS

JAWS

JURASSIC PARK

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

SUPERMAN (1978)

THE LOST BOYS

THE MATRIX

THE THING (1982)

THEY LIVE

WONDER WOMAN