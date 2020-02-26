John Ottman Hosts Jeremy Renner, Michael Keaton, More at ‘Aiding Australia’ Benefit

Film editor and composer John Ottman, who won an Oscar for “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2019, hosted members of the film, television and music communities at the “Aiding Australia” charity dinner and concert held at his West Hollywood home on Sunday evening (Feb. 23). The benefit raised funds to help in the recovery of fire-ravaged Australia, the flames of which have affected the country’s wildlife and habitats.

In attendance were actors Jeremy Renner (pictured above), Michael Keaton (pictured below), JK Simmons, actor and event sponsor Michael Rosenbaum (“Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum”), as well as illustrator Drew Struzan (“Star Wars,” “Back to the Future”) and Men At Work frontman Colin Hay.

Guests were treated to an intimate performance by Hay, during which he sang acoustic renditions of such classics as “Down Under,” “Who Can it Be Now” and “Overkill.” Men At Work are among Australia’s best known groups and Hay performed alongside his wife, artist Cecilia Noël, Cuban artist San Miguel Pérez and artist/producer Marciel Miranda.

Additional funds are being raised via a gallery auction specifically earmarked to benefit the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and the Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund, which Hay is also supporting with proceeds from his 2020 tour starting Feb. 28th at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles. Memorabilia was donated by Tobey Maguire, Robert Downey Jr., Tim Allen, Larry David, Ben Mendelsohn, Peter Billingsley, Vince Vaughn, the cast of “Star Trek Picard” with more to be announced. You can peruse the items at the Awards Focus site. The auction will also launch this Friday.

Journalist Byron Burton hosted the the event and Charity sponsor Charitably (charitably.org), a 501 C 3 nonprofit, will continue to accept donations for Australia bushfire relief.