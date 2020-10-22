Agents, Sales Companies Unveil Virtual Market Set With American Film Market

Major U.S. talent agencies and a coalition of more than 30 sales agents in the independent film industry have scheduled a five-day market that will meet remotely beginning on Nov. 9 to coincide with the American Film Market.

The five-day market will be structured to provide global buyers access to film screenings, early footage, filmmaker presentations and other fundamental features of a film market.

“Talent agents, sales agents and financiers are currently assembling an extensive slate of sales packages and completed films, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks,” the coalition said Thursday. “Working collaboratively in a similar fashion to the virtual Cannes market, the entities are using digital platforms to create a universal experience for buyers and sellers. Screenings and filmmaker presentations will be scheduled to accommodate a variety of time zones, given the remote nature of the market.

AFM, operated through the Independent Film and Television Alliance, is one of the independent film industry’s key sales markets along with the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival in February, the Cannes Film Festival in May and the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Cannes was shifted to a virtual festival this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and TIFF moved to a hybrid of physical screenings and virtual events. IFTA announced in July that it would operate as a virtual event this year on Nov. 9-13 rather than at its usual headquarters at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.

Participating companies in the agency-sales company event are 30West, AGC Studios, Altitude, Anton, Archstone Entertainment, Bankside, Blue Fox, Brickell & Broadbridge, CAA Media Finance, Capstone Pictures, Charades, Cornerstone Pictures, Dogwoof, Endeavor Content, The Exchange, FilmNation, Foresight, Goldfinch, Hanway Films, Highland Film Group, ICM International and Independent Group, Independent Film Company, Lionsgate, Mad River Pictures, Miramax, Mister Smith, MPI Media Group, Participant, Pathe, Protagonist Pictures, Radiant, Rocket Science, Sierra Affinity, Solstice Studios, The Solution Entertainment, Storyboard, StudioCanal, STX Entertainment, UTA Independent Film Group, VMI Worldwide, Voltage Pictures, West End Films, Wild Bunch International, and XYZ Films.