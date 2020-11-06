Gaumont Boards Comedy ‘Fantasies,’ Starring Monica Bellucci, Carole Bouquet, Karine Viard (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has come on board “Fantasies,” a sex-themed French comedy headlined by Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”), Carole Bouquet (“For Your Eyes Only”) and Karine Viard (“Famille Belier”).

Directed by David and Stephane Foenkinos, the omnibus film follows six couples and revolves around their intimate lives and fantasies, from role-playing to exhibitionism and abstinence.

Besides Bellucci, Bouquet and Viard, the film stars Suzanne Clément (“Mommy”), Jean-Paul Rouve (“C’est la Vie!”), Joséphine Japy (“Love at Second Sight”), Denis Podalydès (“An Officer and a Spy”), Céline Sallette (“The Returned”), Nicolas Bedos (“Mr & Mrs Adelman”), Ramzy Bedia (“Lost Bullet”), Alice Taglioni (“Claire Darling”), Joséphine de Meaux (“Dheepan”) and William Lebghil (“C’est la Vie!”)

“Fantasies” is in post-production and will be released in France by Gaumont during the second semester of 2021. Gaumont is handling international sales on the movie and will introduce it to buyers at the American Film Market, which kicks off Monday.

“With its glamorous cast, its light-heartedness and well-polished look, ‘Fantasies’ is typically the kind of local film that we think buyers are looking for in this complicated market,” said Alexis Cassanet, the head of international sales at Gaumont.

The movie is produced by Mandarin Production, Eric and Nicolas Altmayer’s well-established company whose track record includes Anne Fontaine’s “The Innocents” and Francois Ozon’s “Summer 85” and “By the Grace of God.”

Stephane Foenkinos is a critically-acclaimed French novelist, and his brother David is a casting director and filmmaker. The pair previously teamed up on the 2011 film “La Delicatesse” with Audrey Tautou and François Damiens, and on “Le Mystère Henri Pick,” which Gaumont sold around the world.