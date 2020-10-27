Adele Lim, Hikari Team on Dramedy ‘Lost for Words’ for Working Title (EXCLUSIVE)

“Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim and Japanese director Hikari have come abroad the romantic dramedy “Lost for Words” for Working Title.

“Lost for Words” is based on an original idea from Oscar-winning screenwriter Richard Curtis, who wrote the previous draft and will be staying on the project as a producer. The project centers on a world-famous actor who becomes romantically entangled with his translator, and the translator’s boss who is also an actress.

Lim teamed with Peter Chiarelli on the script for 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” which grossed $338 million worldwide. She exited the planned sequels due to a dispute over pay disparity. Lim co-wrote the script with Qui Nguyen for Disney Animation’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” slated for a March, 2021 release. The film features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as the titular Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu, the last dragon.

Hikari is a producer-writer-director known for “37 Seconds” and “Where We Begin.” She is also attached to direct the upcoming feature adaption of Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling novel “Eleanor & Park.”

Working Title’s recent credits include the upcoming “The High Note” starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, “Darkest Hour,” “The Theory of Everything” and “Mary Queen of Scots.” Curtis was nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and was nominated for a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for the original screenplay “Love Actually,” his directorial debut.

Lim is represented by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Hikari is repped by WME, Grandview and attorney Michael Auerbach.