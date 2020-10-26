Adam Sandler to Star in Netflix’s Film Adaptation of ‘The Spaceman of Bohemia’

Adam Sandler will portray an astronaut in Netflix’s untitled adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel “The Spaceman of Bohemia.”

The story centers on an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious, ancient dust, when he finds his earthly life falling to pieces. He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together — a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Johan Renck, whose credits include “Chernobyl,” “Last Panthers,” and “Downloading Nancy,” is directing from a script by Colby Day.

“As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam,” Renck said. “And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.”

Producers are Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association; and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango Entertainment. Executive producers include Ben Ormand, Renck and Barry Bernardi.

Sandler and Netflix have partnered on half a dozen movies so far. In January, the streamer announced that it had extended its deal with Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions for four more films. It said at the time that Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” was the most popular title on Netflix in the U.S. last year. “Murder Mystery,” which co-starred Jennifer Aniston, was Sandler’s sixth Netflix movie, including “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of” and “Hubie Halloween.”

