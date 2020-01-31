×
Adam Sandler Signs for Four More Netflix Movies

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Adam SandlerIFP Gotham Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutte

Netflix has extended its deal with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions for four more films.

The streamer announced the deal Friday, noting that Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” was the most popular title on Netflix in the U.S. last year. “Murder Mystery,” which co-starred Jennifer Aniston, was Sandler’s sixth Netflix movie, including “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of,” and the upcoming “Hubie Halloween.”

Netflix asserted that its members have spent two billion hours watching Sandler’s films since 2015, when “The Ridiculous 6” premiered.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with ‘Murder Mystery.’ So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler stars as a jeweler and gambling addict in Josh and Benny Safdie’s crime thriller “Uncut Gems,” which has grossed nearly $48 million in North America in six weeks. The film will be released globally (excluding U.S.) on Netflix on Friday, and in the U.S. in May. Sandler was named best actor by the National Board of Review and is nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Netflix did not disclose any of the details of the four new films covered in the new deal. “Hubie Halloween,” which also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider and Shaquille O’Neal, is being produced under his earlier deal. The prior deal also covered an animated feature film that Sandler will write, produce and star in as a voice actor.

Sandler’s credits include “Grown Ups,” “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” “Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy” and “The Waterboy.” Sandler began his career as a stand-up comedian and joined “Saturday Night Live” as a writer and featured player from 1991 to 1995 before founding Happy Madison Productions.

