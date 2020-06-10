Film Academy Elects Record Number of Women, People of Color to Board of Governors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced results for its annual board of governors election, to record diversity and gender inclusion.
The number of female Academy governors has increased from 25 to 26, the Academy said in a Wednesday announcement, and people of color increases from 11 to 12, including the three governors-at-large.
Additions to the board include filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who was elected for the first time to head the directors branch. The governing body behind the annual Oscars telecast is comprised of 17 branches, each repped by three governors. They can serve up to three consecutive terms.
The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission.
Read the results:
First-time governors:
Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch
Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch
Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch
Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch
Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch
Incumbent governors:
Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch
Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
David Linde, Executives Branch
Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch
Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch
Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch
Returning to the board after a hiatus:
Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch