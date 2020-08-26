Academy Museum Creative Director Peter Castro Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Academy Museum creative director Peter Castro is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault allegations, Variety has confirmed.

“We have been informed of the investigation involving alleged conduct by a museum employee outside of work. We are aware that the alleged conduct did not occur at the Academy or the Academy Museum and that the accuser is not affiliated with either,” an Academy Museum spokesperson said in a statement. “We will reserve further comment while this is being investigated by law enforcement authorities.”

It’s unclear if the Academy Museum has launched their own investigation into Castro, or if he will be put on leave. Prior to landing the role of creative director at the Academy Museum in July 2019, Castro was a designer and production manager at the Guggenheim in New York City for over seven years.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has faced numerous obstacles amid its plans to open to the public. Earlier in August, Ron Meyer stepped down from the Academy Museum’s board following his resignation from NBCUniversal over an alleged extortion attempt.

The Los Angeles-based museum, which is still under construction by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has had its opening delayed numerous times in recent years. For now, its scheduled to start welcoming visitors on April 30, 2021. In June, the organization issued nearly $100 million in new debt to refinance the building.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More to come…