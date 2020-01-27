Academy Museum Fundraising Reaches 95% of $388 Million Goal

Fundraising for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has reached more than $368 million in pledges and cash, making up 95% of its $388 million campaign goal.

The announcement was made less than two weeks before 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9. It also said the facility would open later this year at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, where the former May Co. department store was located, following final exhibition design, build-out and testing. It gave no specific date.

The museum was first announced in 2012 with chair Bob Iger and co-chairs Annette Bening and Tom Hanks, when the Academy unveiled plans by architect Renzo Piano, and projected that the museum would open in 2016. The Academy launched a $250 million fundraising campaign and collected $200 million in pledges. After that, however, fundraising stalled and costs ballooned.

Museum director Bill Kramer said, “The motion picture community and movie fans from around the world know how much the Academy Museum will mean for the global appreciation and enjoyment of the movies. We are deeply grateful to our donors and partners for their magnificent generosity. With this latest round of gifts, we are moving closer toward completing our pre-opening campaign and launching the world’s premier destination for movie lovers.”

Ron Meyer, chair of the Academy Museum Board of Trustees and vice chairman of NBCUniversal, said, “The Board of Trustees is tremendously thankful to the individual philanthropists, foundations and leading corporate donors who are now among the Academy Museum’s growing community of Founding Supporters. It’s exciting to be so close to the goal.”

The facility will include the Barbra Streisand Bridge, the Steve Tisch Terrace, the East West Bank Gallery and the Bob Iger and Willow Bay Terrace. PwC has named the exhibition on Academy Awards history, and Wendy Stark of The Fran and Ray Stark Foundation has underwritten the museum’s restaurant.

The announcement also said The Ahmanson Foundation has made a significant grant toward museum construction. The Roddenberry Foundation is supporting the museum’s sustainability initiatives and naming the rideshare and school bus drop-off Roddenberry Lane.

New contributors to the Pillar Campaign, co-chaired by Laura Dern and Kimberly Steward, include the William S. Anderson family, museum trustee Jason Blum, Cinépolis, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Curtis (in honor of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh), Tom Dolby, Gaumont, Iervolino Entertainment, museum trustee Regina Scully and her husband John Scully (in honor of Sophia Loren, Miyoshi Umeki, and Rita Moreno), Barbra Streisand and ViacomCBS.