Academy President David Rubin Re-Elected For Second Term

David Rubin has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for a second consecutive term.

The votes were cast on Tuesday by the Academy’s board of governors.

The board also elected:

Lois Burwell, First Vice President (chair, Awards and Events Committee)

Larry Karaszewski, Vice President (chair, Preservation and History Committee)

Isis Mussenden, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

Janet Yang, Secretary (chair, Membership and Governance Committee)

In addition to his second term as president, this will mark his eighth year as a governor representing the casting directors branch. Burwell and Karaszewski were re-elected to their posts while Gianopulos returns as treasurer after a hiatus.

Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

The Academy has yet to announce the format of the 93rd Oscars that will be telecast on ABC.

The Academy recently announced last month that it has pushed the 2021 Oscars from Feb. 28 to April 25 due to the pandemic. The Governors Awards gala, which usually takes place in the fall has been postponed to an unspecified date.

The much anticipated December opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Picture has also been delayed to coincide with the Oscars.

Following the Academy’s postponement of the Oscars, most other major awards shows have followed suit, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Producers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Awards.