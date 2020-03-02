Abrams Artists Agency Rebrands as A3 Artists Agency

Abrams Artists Agency, a prominent talent and literary agency, has officially rebranded as A3 Artists Agency.

The name change, announced over the weekend at the company’s annual retreat, comes 18 months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Bold acquired the agency,

“When we purchased the agency in 2018, we set out to be the premium brand we now are,” Bold said. “We said we’d have diversity, and we do. We’re not only promising to be something different; we are something different. We’ve hired top-tier agents from diverse backgrounds, we were the first agency to launch a digital studio, and we recently expanded internationally with an office in the UK.”

He added, “We’ve established ourselves as leaders in the digital and influencer space, e-sports, and podcasting, and have become known as the go-to agency for diverse, emerging talent. We’ve adopted a more multi-tiered, 360-degree approach to what we do, and our new brand identity speaks to that commitment.”

Since the new company ownership, the agency has moved its New York office into the renovated Empire State Building, asserting that the new facility in on par with the Los Angeles office located in the Pacific Design Center. The agency additionally expanded its digital division with the opening of an office in London earlier this year.

Abrams Artists Agency announced in mid-November that it had signed an agreement with Writers Guild of America to ban agency packaging fees and affiliate production, ending a seven-month standoff on the issue. A trio of three other mid-sized agencies — Verve, Kaplan Stahler and Buchwald — had already signed signed deals with the WGA in the months following the April 13 firings.