You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A24 Closing In on Miranda July’s Sundance Player ‘Kajillionaire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Indie powerhouse A24 is closing in on worldwide distribution rights to Miranda July’s long-awaited third feature film “Kajillionaire,” insiders close to the deal told Variety, fighting off numerous other interested parties in a competitive situation.

The Oscar-winning distributor is outrunning bidders including Bleecker Street, Focus Features, and Neon, source said. The deal that’s expected to close in good faith this week, valued in the mid-seven-figures. The film was financed by Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures and produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Miranda, an art house movie darling and native of the Sundance film festival, brought her follow-up to 2011’s “The Future” to Park City this week, to positive response for its touching queer love story.

Representatives for A24 and UTA, who is brokering the sale on behalf of Miranda, had no immediate comment. A24 has been active at the festival with films it produced in-house, “Zola” and the delightful “Minari.”

More to come. Read the full synopsis for “Kajillionaire”:

Con artists Theresa and Robert have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a kind stranger, Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), into joining their next scheme, completely shaking up Old Dolio’s routine. Her unlikely connection with Melanie begins to challenge Old Dolio’s odd and stoic reality—and she finds herself suddenly caught between the only family she has ever known and the prospect of total freedom.

 

More Film

  • Jojo Rabbit History of Hitlor in

    'Jojo Rabbit' Carries on Tradition of Sounding an Alarm With Laughs

    At the Jan. 3 AFI Awards, Mel Brooks interrupted his speech about the American Film Institute’s women directors program to praise Taika Waititi for Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit.” However, he joked, the filmmaker “did not ask my permission to use Hitler!” It got a big laugh (as Brooks usually does) for the reference to his 1968 [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and

    A24 Closing In on Miranda July's Sundance Player 'Kajillionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie powerhouse A24 is closing in on worldwide distribution rights to Miranda July’s long-awaited third feature film “Kajillionaire,” insiders close to the deal told Variety, fighting off numerous other interested parties in a competitive situation. The Oscar-winning distributor is outrunning bidders including Bleecker Street, Focus Features, and Neon, source said. The deal that’s expected to [...]

  • Kevin Hart, Jason Statham Heading for

    Jason Statham and Kevin Hart Heading for 'The Man From Toronto' Comedy

    Jason Statham and Kevin Hart are in talks to star in action comedy “The Man From Toronto,” which Sony Pictures will release on Nov. 20. Patrick Hughes, who directed “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and “The Expendables 3,” will direct”The Man From Toronto” from a script by Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. [...]

  • High Fidelity

    What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2020

    Next month, Hulu will ring in Valentine’s Day with some counterprogramming. The streaming service will debut its original series “High Fidelity,” a gender-swapped reimagining of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name. Previously, the book was adapted into a 2000 movie from Stephen Frears starring John Cusack. Zoë Kravitz stars as Rob Brooks, a music-obsessive [...]

  • Wes Anderson

    Wes Anderson's 'French Dispatch' Sets Summer Release

    Wes Anderson’s star-studded comedic drama “The French Dispatch” will debut in theaters on July 24, Searchlight Pictures announced Wednesday. “The French Dispatch” is set in Paris during the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau. The ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, [...]

  • Hillary Clinton Hulu Documentary

    Hillary Clinton Documentary Sells to Sky for U.K. Audiences (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Hillary,” a four-hour docuseries about the life and career of Hillary Clinton, has sold to Sky for U.K. distribution rights, Variety has learned. Clinton sat down for 35 hours of interviews with director Nanette Burstein (“On the Ropes”). The project premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews, for offering an honest portrait [...]

  • Rhythm Section Movie

    Will Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' Fumble at the Box Office on Super Bowl Weekend?

    Ticket sales could grind to a halt over Super Bowl weekend, a notoriously quiet time of year at the box office. Two new movies are opening — Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” and Orion Pictures’ fantasy adventure “Gretel & Hansel” — though each is expected to make less than $10 million. Since the Super [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad