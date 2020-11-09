Third ‘Quiet Place’ Film Taps Jeff Nichols as Writer, Director

The ‘Quiet Place’ universe is expanding.

Jeff Nichols has been tapped to write and direct a third film in the franchise, based on an original idea from John Krasinski. The new installment will be released in 2022, Paramount announced Monday. Details of the story are being kept under wraps.

Nichols, who is best known for his dramas “Loving,” “Take Shelter,” “Mud” and “Midnight Special,” takes over the reins from Krasinski, who wrote and directed the franchise’s first two installments. Krasinski will produce the new film under his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger (who serves as executive producer), as well as Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

The original 2018 film — starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt — was a box office juggernaut, grossing nearly $340 million worldwide and setting records for the largest opening weekend totals for a horror movie (earning more than $50 million). “A Quiet Place Part II” was scheduled to be released in March, but the film was pushed back to April 23, 2021, due to theater closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The films follow the Abbot family — Evelyn (Blunt) and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and a newborn baby — as they fight to survive in a world where people must live in silence in order to hide from creatures that hunt for prey using sound.

“We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one. A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, ‘We’re not going to do it.’” Blunt admitted to Variety at the premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II” in March, which took place before the COVID-related lockdown.

Krasinski explained that it was key to treat the film as a continuation rather than a sequel.

“If the first movie is from the parents to the kids, this is the love letter from the kids to the parents,” he said. “It’s a letter of dreams and hopes. I hope [my children are] this brave, and I hope they’re this courageous, and I hope they’re the ones that, when time gets dark, they’re cool enough to light the candle.”

RELATED:

