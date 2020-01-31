×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Super Bowl Spot Shows the World Outside the Farm (Watch)

By

J.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

Paramount has offered another look at its upcoming horror film “A Quiet Place Part II,” posting the film’s new TV spot online on Friday ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit “A Quiet Place,” the film follows the surviving members of the Abbott family as they leave their farmhouse camp and tiptoe further into the outside world, meeting other survivors while continuing to avoid the alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing that have slaughtered most of Earth’s population.

“There are people out there,” Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) says in the new TV spot. “People worth saving.”

The trailer begins by teasing a flashback of what looks to be the aliens’ first attack, and follows the Abbott family’s escape from a small town as it rapidly spirals into chaos. Director John Krasinski reprises his role as the late father Lee Abbott in this new footage. The commercial also teases a chase in an abandoned warehouse and a close encounter with an alien on a dilapidated train, as well as new characters played by Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy.

The original “A Quiet Place” was a breakout hit in 2018, opening to $50.2 million in its first weekend against a production budget of $17 million. The film went on to gross $188 million domestically and $340.9 million worldwide. Krasinski returns to helm the sequel and Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe all reprise their roles as the other members of the Abbott family.

Popular on Variety

“A Quiet Place Part II” will release in theaters on March 20. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger serve as executive producers.

More Film

  • Edward Norton Artios

    Edward Norton Used a Fax Machine to Land an Audition for 'Primal Fear'

    Edward Norton won a Golden Globe for his film debut in 1996’s “Primal Fear” and, at Thursday night’s 35th Annual Artios Awards ceremony, he shared the innovative way he nabbed the audition by making the most of the electronic communications of the day. “I sent a fax to her at Paramount. Dating myself,” Norton said [...]

  • 'A Quiet Place 2' Still Emily

    'A Quiet Place Part II' Super Bowl Spot Shows the World Outside the Farm (Watch)

    Paramount has offered another look at its upcoming horror film “A Quiet Place Part II,” posting the film’s new TV spot online on Friday ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. A sequel to the 2018 hit “A Quiet Place,” the film follows the surviving members of the Abbott family as they [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston and the Rise of Actor-Producers

    When Jennifer Aniston won a SAG Award Jan. 19, the mainstream media seized on one fact: She and her ex Brad Pitt were together in the winner’s circle. Woo-woo, hot stuff! For gossip rags, that’s fun, but this angle misses the bigger picture. First, her award for “The Morning Show” was a nice validation for [...]

  • Jessica Mann

    Harvey Weinstein Trial: Choking Back Tears, Accuser Shares Graphic Rape Allegations

    Jessica Mann delivered an emotional and explosive testimony in a packed New York City courthouse on Friday, alleging that Harvey Weinstein violently assaulted and raped her on multiple occasions. “The more I fought, the angrier he got,” said Mann, who choked back tears at various points during her testimony. “His anger scared me.” Mann, who [...]

  • Baby Yoda The Mandolorian

    Media Giants Make Smaller Moves With an Eye Toward Future Gains in Streaming Era

    Maybe the empire can strike back. Or at least strike anew. Over the past few months, a number of developments have emerged for traditional media companies that indicate a spirit of reinvention and experimentation is spreading across the industry. There’s a new willingness to take a hard look at long-standing operations and make big and [...]

  • Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Playing Huntress

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead on 'Birds of Prey,' Working With All Women and 'Passions'

    Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been working steadily in film and on television since 1999, when at age 14 she got her first regular gig, on the fantastical NBC soap opera “Passions.” She thought she was signing on for “a daytime version of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’” Winstead says, but then the show’s campily supernatural heart revealed itself. [...]

  • Rhythm Section

    Box Office: Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' Opens Quietly With $235,000 on Thursday Night

    Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, opened quietly with $235,000 at 2,256 North American locations on Thursday night. Horror fantasy “Gretel & Hansel” also launched on Thursday, but Orion Pictures did not report preview numbers. The new entries are expected to generate only modest returns of less than $10 million during the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad