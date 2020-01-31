‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Super Bowl Spot Shows the World Outside the Farm (Watch)

Paramount has offered another look at its upcoming horror film “A Quiet Place Part II,” posting the film’s new TV spot online on Friday ahead of its airing during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit “A Quiet Place,” the film follows the surviving members of the Abbott family as they leave their farmhouse camp and tiptoe further into the outside world, meeting other survivors while continuing to avoid the alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing that have slaughtered most of Earth’s population.

“There are people out there,” Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) says in the new TV spot. “People worth saving.”

The trailer begins by teasing a flashback of what looks to be the aliens’ first attack, and follows the Abbott family’s escape from a small town as it rapidly spirals into chaos. Director John Krasinski reprises his role as the late father Lee Abbott in this new footage. The commercial also teases a chase in an abandoned warehouse and a close encounter with an alien on a dilapidated train, as well as new characters played by Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy.

The original “A Quiet Place” was a breakout hit in 2018, opening to $50.2 million in its first weekend against a production budget of $17 million. The film went on to gross $188 million domestically and $340.9 million worldwide. Krasinski returns to helm the sequel and Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe all reprise their roles as the other members of the Abbott family.

“A Quiet Place Part II” will release in theaters on March 20. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger serve as executive producers.