‘A Quiet Place 2’ Trailer Asks if the Survivors Are Even Worth Saving

The first trailer for “A Quiet Place 2” has dropped and with it a backstory about the alien invasion from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s first feature film together.

The original 2018 horror flick, directed and co-written by Krasinski, takes place after an alien invasion wipes out most of Earth’s population. Attracted to sound, Blunt’s family survives the attack using elaborate safety precautions… well, most of them. The first film ends sans Krasinski but with a brand new baby. This sequel shows what happens directly after the brutal attack, and how Blunt and her kids will survive with pauses for for flashbacks that show how the whole invasion began in the first place.

The official plot summary from Paramount Pictures is as follows: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

New characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou were both featured in the first trailer as was the show-stopping Simmonds who won hearts and minds in the first movie.

“A Quiet Place 2” is also written and directed by Krasinski and will premiere on March 20.