Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz, Gal Gadot Join List of 2020 Oscar Presenters

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have announced additional presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast.

Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig will be presenting statuettes during the evening’s ceremony. Though none are nominated for their performances, many of the actors on the list star in this year’s crop of nominees. Beetz’s “Joker” and Chalamet’s “Little Women” are both competing for best picture along with many of the other top categories. Tran reprises her role as Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which has garnered three nominations. Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell lead the upcoming comedy “Downhill” and Gadot and Wiig both star in DC Films’ sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” this summer.

“We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies,” said Howell Taylor and Allain. “Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

On Jan. 21st, the producers announced that last year’s acting category winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will also be presenting at this year’s ceremony.

Popular on Variety

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.