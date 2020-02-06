×

Get Ready for the 2020 Oscars With Your Own Academy Awards Ballot

As the 92nd annual Academy Awards draw closer, anticipation builds as movie fans anxiously wait to find who will take home a gold statue. But who will you be voting for this Sunday? Print out Variety’s 2020 Academy Award Ballot, or download it to your phone, to predict this Sunday’s big winners!

Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” has the potential to break down (apartment) walls with its six nominations. The film holds noms for original score, original screenplay, supporting actress, lead actress and actor, and best picture. Following her Golden Globes win, Renee Zellweger will make her first Oscars appearance since winning the award for supporting actress in 2004 in “Cold Mountain.” Zellweger is expected by many to win the lead actress category for her turn as Judy Garland in “Judy.”

The front runners this year include “Joker,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “The Irishman,” and “1917.” “Joker” leads the competition with 11 nominations and its leading man Joaquin Phoenix is widely predicted to take home the award for lead actor, especially after his Golden Globes and BAFTA’s win. Sam Mendes, armed with a Golden Globe win for the same category, is nominated in a tough race for Best Director against Bong Joon Ho, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, and Tarantino. Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees here. 

The 2020 Oscars will take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Red carpet coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be broadcast at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Download Variety’s Printable Oscar Ballot Here

