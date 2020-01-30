You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars 202: James Corden, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph to Present at Academy Awards

More presenters have been announced for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Among those added to the list are James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver

Some actors on the list are connected to the night’s nominees. MacKay stars in Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which garnered 10 nominations and is competing in major categories such as best picture, best director and best original screenplay. Cruz’s “Pain and Glory” co-star Antonio Banderas is nominated for best actor.

Previously announced presenters include Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig. Last year’s acting category winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will also be presenting statuettes during the evening.

Billie Eilish is also set to perform during the show.

Joaquin Phoeniz, Adam Driver, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Jonathan Pryce also go into the night as acting nominees. Best picture nominees include “Parasite,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917,” Joker,” “Little Women,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.”

The show will, for the second consecutive year, go without a host. The menu at the Governors Ball will be 70 percent plant-based following the Nominees Luncheon’s menu, which was completely plant-based.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. 

