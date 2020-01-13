×

Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” laughed its way to 11 Oscar nominations, the most nods this year for a single film.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ “1917” were close behind, scoring 10 nominations each.

Netflix dominated on the studio front, landing a leading 24 nominations for movies including “The Irishman,” Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Fernando Meirelles’ “Two Popes.” Sony Pictures scored a total of 20 nods, walking away with plaudits for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

See the full list of Oscar nominations here. The Academy Awards will air live Feb. 9 on ABC.

Below is a breakdown of which films and studios collected the most accolades.

Nominations by film (two or more):

Joker” — 11
“The Irishman”– 10
“1917” — 10
“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” — 10
“Jojo Rabbit” — 6
“Little Women” — 6
“Marriage Story” — 6
“Parasite” — 6
“Ford v Ferrari” — 4
“Bombshell” — 3
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 3
“The Two Popes” — 3
“Harriet” — 2
“Honeyland” — 2
“Judy” — 2
“Pain and Glory” — 2
“Toy Story 4” — 2

Nominations by studio (two or more):

Netflix — 24
Sony Pictures — 20
Walt Disney — 16
Warner Bros. — 12
Universal Pictures — 11
Neon — 8
Fox Searchlight — 6
Lionsgate — 4
Focus Features — 2
LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions — 2

