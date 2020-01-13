×

Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List (Updating Live)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars Placeholder
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Noah Baumbach’s drama “Marriage Story” are expected to sweep nominations. Renee Zellweger is favored to land her fourth Oscar nod, this time for her turn as Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.” Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) are the odds-on favorites among lead actors.

Other films that are anticipating recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences include Sam Mendes’ WWI film “1917,” Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” and Bong Joon Ho’s social thriller “Parasite.

The Academy Awards will air live Feb. 6 on ABC.

Here is the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations (updating life):

Best Picture:

Popular on Variety

Lead Actor:

Lead Actress:

Supporting Actor:

Supporting Actress:

Director:

Animated Feature:

Animated Short:

Adapted Screenplay:

Original Screenplay:

Cinematography:

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Best Live Action Short Film:

Best Foreign Language Film:

Film Editing:

Sound Editing:

Sound Mixing:

Production Design:

Original Score:

Original Song:

Makeup and Hair:

Costume Design:

Visual Effects:

More Film

  • Oscars Placeholder

    Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List (Updating Live)

    Oscar nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Noah Baumbach’s drama “Marriage Story” are expected to sweep nominations. Renee Zellweger is favored [...]

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while

    China Film Festival Closes, Saying Independence Is 'Impossible'

    China’s last truly independent film festival has been “halted indefinitely,” organizers said in a hard-hitting statement. They said that it has become “impossible” to undertake such an event in the country’s current political climate. The move comes as Chinese president Xi Jinping tightens the noose on freedom of expression in one of the world’s most [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch the 2020 Oscar Nominations Live Online

    Now that the Golden Globes ceremony has come and gone, film fans can look forward to the Oscars as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the nominations for the 92nd annual awards show on Monday. This year’s selections will be revealed via global livestream from the Oscars’ official websites Oscars.com and Oscars.org, [...]

  • Nadia Dresti/Valentina Merli

    Locarno Festival's Nadia Dresti Steps Down; Valentina Merli Heads Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Locarno Film Festival has announced that Nadia Dresti is stepping down as head of the prominent Swiss indie cinema event’s market side which she built over two decades into a unique and formidable space for international quality cinema industry operators. Dresti (pictured, left) praised in a statement as Locarno’s “Grand Dame,” is staying on [...]

  • 'House of Cardin' Review: Glossily Entertaining

    'House of Cardin': Film Review

    Layering archive footage and soundbites with the kind of quickfire verve suited to a catwalk backdrop, the introductory montage to “House of Cardin” presents us with a number of words to describe Pierre Cardin: “Genius” is the overriding one, uttered by multiple luminaries in his thrall, with other flattering variations (“creator,” “chic,” “modern,” “innovator”) rounding [...]

  • Les Miserables movie France 2019

    The Production Forum Seeks to Bring International Shoots to France

    Running from Jan. 16-17 in Paris’ Parc Floral, what was previously known as the Paris Images Location Expo will enter its 10th edition with a changed name, a different locale, and an expanded, industry focus. Newly rebranded as The Production Forum, the two-day trade show will host more than 100 exhibitors from throughout the French [...]

  • Flames from a controlled fire burn

    Australian Wildfires: Stars and Public Donate Generously as Industry Escapes the Worst

    The wildfires that have ravaged large parts of Australia have sparked an outpouring of generosity from celebrities and the general public. The entertainment industry has so far escaped largely unburned. Since September, huge wildfires have razed more than 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the U.K., at least 20 people [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad