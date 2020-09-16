New York Comic Con 2020 Virtual Event Schedule

This year’s New York Comic Con will be available to fans across the globe, not just those lucky enough to be in town for the event.

The 2020 panels featured will be made virtually available, with live and prerecorded content available to watch on the NYCC YouTube page. “Star Trek” and “The Stand” have been announced as the latest panels, joining a list of shows including “Animaniacs” and “Doctor Who” that have already been revealed.

This year’s schedule will offer fans the ability to engage in virtual Q&As, as well as communicate with other fans through live chat features on YouTube. Insight into new shows like Hulu’s “Helstrom,” trivia competitions revolving around fan-favorite series and a virtual marketplace will offer fans a virtual experience akin to the in-person event.

More information and details about panels will be revealed closer to NYCC’s 2020 launch date, and this post will be updated as the schedule is announced.

Read the list of panels shared so far, below:

“Animaniacs” – Executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche will provide insight into the reboot.

“Archer” – Executive producer Casey Willis will host a trivia event that allows at-home attendees to play along with voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates.

“Doctor Who” – The aforementioned stars will discuss the twists and turns of the show’s most recent seasons.

“Fear The Walking Dead” – Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, the panel previews what has become of the now-separate group of survivors.

“The Godfather of Gaming” – An exclusive chat with the “Civilization” game creator Sid Meier ahead of his book, “Sid Meier’s Memoir!: A Life in Computer Games.”

“Helstrom” – Cast members to be announced and creator Paul Zbyszewski will take part in a conversation around the new Hulu series.

“Monsterland” – A behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming horror anthology series, including conversation with cast members to be announced and creator/showrunner Mary Law.

“M.O.D.O.K.” – Marvel’s upcoming animated series will offer a first look with the show’s creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and voice actors Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero

“The Sandman” – Audible and DC present a conversation with author Neil Gaiman and writer Dirk Maggs about the comic’s audio adaptation.

“Stargirl” – The DC series’ stars Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman and Meg DeLacy and creator/executive producer Geoff Johns share behind-the-scenes information about Season 1 and discuss what’s next.

“The Walking Dead” – The panel will be about “A Certain Doom,” the Season 10 finale, set to air on Oct. 4.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” – Insight will be provided into the third series in “The Walking Dead” universe, which follows a group of young people on a quest.

“The Watch” – A first look at the new fantasy show from BBC America, featuring Yvette Nicole Brown moderating a discussion between series stars Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent and Marama Corlett, and executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes.

“What We Do in the Shadows” – Actors Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team will answer fan questions in a live Q&A.

“Star Trek” Universe – “Star Trek: Lower Decks” creator Mike McMahan and “Star Trek: Discovery” co-showrunners producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise will be joined by cast from the shows to discuss recent and upcoming seasons. It will take place Oct. 8 at 12:00 pm ET.

“The Stand” – Stars of the limited series based on Stephen King’s novel, including Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague, will engage in a Q&A alongside crew on Oct. 9 at 12:40 pm ET.