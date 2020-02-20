10 Chilean Producers to Track

Chilean producers to track, who will be forming part of the Berlinale’s 2020 Country in Focus dedicated to Chile. Five are well-known, another five on the rise :

Up-and-coming

María José Díaz

Dos Be Producciones

An executive producer and investigative journalist for TV series and doc-features, Diaz is an executive producer at Dos Be Prods. and founder of Galgo Storytelling, a transmedia content producer. Projects in development: Doc “Haganse la Luz,” Ignacia Merino and Isabel Reyes’ debuts, and docu series “Nepen” about Chile’s indigenous Mapuches.

Yeniffer Fasciani

Niebla Producciones

A 2015 Berlinale Talents participant, Fasciani is a partner/co-founder of Niebla Prods. In 2016 she produced TV series “Martin, Man and Legend” for La Santé Films and was executive director of DCI, a Chilean film distributor. Upcoming projects: Carola Quezada’s “Perros sin Cola,” Chilean-Japanese co-production “Green Grass” by Ignacio Ruiz, and pregnant boxer drama “A La Deriva.”

Cynthia García

Cyan Prods

Founder of Cyan Prods. and programming head of Chilean festivals Femcine and Amor LGBT+, Garcia has focused on LGBTQ-themed films. She executive produced Alexandra Latishev’s “Medea,” Costa Rica’s 2018 Oscar submission, and is developing Chilean projects “El Llamado,” by Ingrid Isensee, Pablo Gutierrez’s “La Fiebre Amarilla” and “El Derecho Bajo el Sol” from Libertad Galli Lillo.

Valentina Roblero

Ocio Films

A filmmaker-producer who produced her first film at 23 (2015’s “7 Weeks” by Constanza Figari), Roblero’s now in post with psychological thriller “The Portrait of Her,” by Fernanda Altamirano, and developing magical-realist musical “The Affections” by Anibal Jofré and Diego Ayala, plus fact-based indigenous rights drama “Red Zone,” by Matias Lira (“El Bosque de Karadima”).

Alejandro Ugarte

Infractor Films

His Infractor Films has produced such international hits as Juan Caceres’ Haitian immigrant drama “Perro Bomba” and Benjamin Brunet’s “La Madre, El Hijo y La Abuela,” which bowed at Torino IFF. “Pario y Criao” won the Jury Prize at the FicValdivia Youth Competition. Films under way: Brunet’s “Maria Ojos Negros,” Simón Farriol’s debut “La Riqueza del Mundo,” and Caceres’ “Kaye.”

ESTABLISHED

Sergio Gándara

Parox

A major producer with credits on 20-plus TV series, feature films and documentaries, including Alicia Scherson’s “Play” and Chile-Finland series “Invisible Heroes,” Gándara is partner-managing director of Parox, and partner and co-founder of CinemaChile, and a member of the APCT. He’s now producing TV series “Los Prisioneros,” about Chile’s most iconic rock band.

Francisco Hervé

Juntos Films

Herve’s top-rated fiction/doc hybrids include “The Power of Speech” (2009), “Daughter” (2011), “Beaverland” (2014) and “The Lost City” (2016), which premiered at IDFA, Visions du Reel and Sheffield, among other fests. He is starting to produce fiction projects with new company Juntos Films. In development: thriller “Cisnes y Serpientes,” starring Alfredo Castro; Alvaro Diaz’s teen musical comedy “Condicional” and mining drama “La Carola.”

Rocío Jadue

Fabula

Renowned for her work on the Oscar-winning film “A Fantastic Woman” (2017), Rocio’s career at Fabula dates back to 2012 when she executive produced Pablo Larraín’s “No.” She has now worked on 14 acclaimed films, including “Neruda,” “The Club,” and “Gloria Bell,” which have premiered in Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Sundance. Up next: Christopher Murray’s period drama, “Chiloé.”

Macarena López

Manufactura de Películas

Founder-producer of Manufactura de Películas, Lopez produced “Rara” by Pepa San Martín (2016) and docu “Nunca subí el Provincia” by Ignacio Agüero (2019). She is developing “El Gol Más Triste” by Sergio Castro, and “La Felicidad” by Pepa San Martín. “Duo,” by Catalan director Meritxell Colell, is in production.

Carlos Núñez

Storyboard Media

Co-founder-CEO of Storyboard Media and co-founder of Chile’s foremost film festival, Sanfic, Nuñez has produced “Santiago Italia” by Nanni Moretti; “Adriana’s Pact” by Lissette Orozco (Berlinale 2017); “The Mud Woman” by Sergio Castro (Berlinale 2015); and “Jailbreak Pact” by David Albala (Fox Chile 2020). In development: “Maybe It Is True What They Are Saying About Us” by Camilo Becerra and Sofía Gómez and “White Wind” by David Albala.