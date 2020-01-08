‘1917’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “1917.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $10.41 million through Sunday for 692 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 30 through Jan. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ESPN and Fox, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Just behind “1917” in second place: Universal’s “Dolittle,” which saw 922 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.77 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” (EMV: $4.18 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Like a Boss” ($3.9 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy” ($3.72 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Like a Boss” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

