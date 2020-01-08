×

‘1917’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
(center) George MacKay as Schofield in 1917, co-written and directed by Sam Mendes.
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/Universal Pictu

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “1917.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $10.41 million through Sunday for 692 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Dec. 30 through Jan. 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ESPN and Fox, and during programming such as NFL Football, College Football and the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. 

Just behind “1917” in second place: Universal’s “Dolittle,” which saw 922 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.77 million. 

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” (EMV: $4.18 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Like a Boss” ($3.9 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy” ($3.72 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Like a Boss” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Popular on Variety

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$10.41M – 1917

Impressions: 482,589,811
Attention Score: 92.50
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 692
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 36
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $31.6M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 08/19/19

$5.77M – Dolittle

Impressions: 271,533,879
Attention Score: 91.68
Attention Index: 72
National Airings: 922
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.04M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 10/13/19

$4.18M – Bad Boys for Life

Impressions: 224,702,574
Attention Score: 92.91
Attention Index: 85
National Airings: 709
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.98M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 09/05/19

$3.9M – Like a Boss

Impressions: 271,922,708
Attention Score: 95.35
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 1,206
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: MTV, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.79M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 10/14/19

$3.72M – Just Mercy

Impressions: 343,196,688
Attention Score: 93.76
Attention Index: 96
National Airings: 721
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: FOX, ABC
Creative Versions: 58
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.88M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 09/04/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 12/30/2019 and 01/05/2020.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

 

More Film

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    ‘1917’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “1917.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $10.41 million through Sunday for 692 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Kristen Stewart stars in Twentieth Century

    'Underwater': Film Review

    Before technology took over the movies, a cruddy sci-fi action thriller often looked just as bad as it played. No longer. “Underwater,” a deep-sea knockoff of “Alien” set on a corporate research rig seven miles beneath the surface of the ocean, has been made with the kind of lavish atmospheric precision that, 30 years ago, [...]

  • Effie T. Brown Hired as CEO

    'Dear White People' Producer Effie T. Brown Named CEO at Gamechanger Films

    Gamechanger has hired veteran producer Effie T. Brown (“Dear White People”) as its new chief executive officer. Launched in 2013, Gamechanger became the first film financing fund built for and managed by women. Brown will oversee the fund’s expansion to include projects by people of color, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities. “As a black female [...]

  • Rocketman Bohemian Rhapsody

    Is 'Rocketman' the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' of 2020?

    Over the weekend, Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman” received a surge on the Oscar buzz meter. Elton John, whose life the film is based on, won a Golden Globe for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” beating out Beyonce (for “The Lion King”) and Taylor Swift (for “Cats”). Taron Egerton, who portrays John, also won, besting favorites Eddie [...]

  • Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow

    Will '1917' Get Box Office Boost After Golden Globes Wins?

    Sam Mendes’ “1917,” a war epic that unspools to look like one continuous shot, was a surprise winner at the Golden Globes Sunday night, taking home trophies for best motion picture drama and best director for Mendes. That could prove to be a welcome injection of publicity as Universal expands the film to more than 3,000 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad