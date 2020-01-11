×

Box Office: ‘1917’ Explodes for $37 Million Weekend, Topping ‘Star Wars’ 

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
(center) George MacKay as Schofield in 1917, co-written and directed by Sam Mendes.
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/Universal Pictu

Universal and DreamWorks’ “1917” is marching quickly following its Golden Globe victories, scoring $36.5 million at the U.S. box office in its first weekend playing nationwide.

Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, which took home best picture and best director at Sunday’s Globes, had previously nabbed $2.7 million in limited release after opening on Christmas Day.

With Oscar nominations expected Monday, “1917” could see further awards buzz over the next several weeks. 

The $90 million-budgeted pic, starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, received an A- CinemaScore from audiences and is currently playing over 3,400 locations.

In second place, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is headed for $15.3 million in its fourth weekend. Disney’s third and final installment in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy is nearing $500 million at the domestic box office.

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” meanwhile, continues to hold steady with a $13 million weekend. Sony’s action-adventure sequel will hit the $250 million mark this weekend. 

New releases “Like a Boss,” starring Tiffany Haddish, and “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, round out the top 5 with $11 million and $10.8 million, respectively. . 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Lingua Franca

    'Lingua Franca': Film Review

    — even if her script eventually muffles some of the film’s early promise. This low-key drama about a trans Filipina looking for love (and a green card) while working as a domestic in Brooklyn is low-key in the right ways, utilizing subtlety and suggestion in place of spelled-out backstories or case pleading. After a while, [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    Box Office: '1917' Explodes for $37 Million Weekend, Topping 'Star Wars' 

    Universal and DreamWorks’ “1917” is marching quickly following its Golden Globe victories, scoring $36.5 million at the U.S. box office in its first weekend playing nationwide. Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, which took home best picture and best director at Sunday’s Globes, had previously nabbed $2.7 million in limited release after opening on Christmas [...]

  • Chhapaak

    ‘Chhapaak’: Film Review

    There’s a scene late in “Chhapaak,” writer-director Meghna Gulzar’s stirringly crafted and intelligently uplifting fact-based drama, where Malti (Deepika Padukone), the survivor of a horrific assault, tentatively expresses her warm feelings to Amol (Vikrant Massey), the crusading activist who has taken up the cause of women who have suffered similar attacks. But, true to form [...]

  • Ruben Fleischer Uncharted

    'Venom' Director Ruben Fleischer Eyed for 'Uncharted' Movie

    “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer will likely direct “Uncharted,” the long-gestating, oft-delayed adaptation of the popular video game of the same name. There’s no deal in place and Fleischer is said to be atop a list of other candidates being considered by Sony Pictures, but insiders say the job is his if he wants it. “Uncharted” [...]

  • Paul Rosenfeld, Veteran Film Executive, Dies

    Paul Rosenfeld, Veteran Film Executive, Dies at 71

    Paul Rosenfeld, former Gramercy Pictures’ veteran head of distribution, died Tuesday at his home in Portland, Ore. He was 71. Rosenfeld was one of the most well-known film buyers in the exhibition industry. He began his career working as a young film booker at Walter Reade theater in New York. 20th Century Fox film executive [...]

  • Josh Hartnett

    What Ever Happened to Josh Hartnett?

    In 2001, at 22, Josh Hartnett was supposed to become the next Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon. His back-to-back roles in Michael Bay’s “Pearl Harbor” and Ridley Scott’s “Black Hawk Down” catapulted him onto the A-list. He graced magazine covers, the paparazzi stalked his personal life and directors pursued him for blockbusters and comic-book vehicles. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad