Box Office: ‘1917’ Explodes for $37 Million Weekend, Topping ‘Star Wars’ 

Universal and DreamWorks’ “1917” is marching quickly following its Golden Globe victories, scoring $36.5 million at the U.S. box office in its first weekend playing nationwide.

Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, which took home best picture and best director at Sunday’s Globes, had previously nabbed $2.7 million in limited release after opening on Christmas Day.

With Oscar nominations expected Monday, “1917” could see further awards buzz over the next several weeks.

The $90 million-budgeted pic, starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, received an A- CinemaScore from audiences and is currently playing over 3,400 locations.

In second place, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is headed for $15.3 million in its fourth weekend. Disney’s third and final installment in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy is nearing $500 million at the domestic box office.

“Jumanji: The Next Level,” meanwhile, continues to hold steady with a $13 million weekend. Sony’s action-adventure sequel will hit the $250 million mark this weekend.

New releases “Like a Boss,” starring Tiffany Haddish, and “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan, round out the top 5 with $11 million and $10.8 million, respectively. .