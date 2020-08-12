Toronto Film Festival to Honor Anthony Hopkins, Chloé Zhao, Mira Nair

Anthony Hopkins, Chloé Zhao, and Mira Nair will be honored at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Hopkins, an Oscar winner for “The Silence of the Lambs,” will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award. Zhao, the director of “The Rider,” will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award. Nair, best known for directing “Monsoon Wedding,” will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.

All three artists have works that will screen at this year’s festival. Hopkins stars as an aging patriarch in “The Father,” Zhao directs Frances McDormand in “Nomadland,” and Nair’s six-part miniseries “A Suitable Boy” will premiere at TIFF.

The festival previously announced that Kate Winslet will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award.

TIFF also announced that the awards ceremony will be broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. The broadcast will be streamed to a global audience by Variety. This year’s festival will be a mixture of physical and virtual events and is expected to be much smaller in scale than past editions because coronavirus has made large gatherings dangerous and created difficulties in terms of global travel.

“In what has been a challenging year for our global filmmaking community, we’re delighted to partner with Bell Media to unite cinema-goers across Canada, and around the world, to share in our love of film and celebrate the industry’s leading talent,” said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF.

Hopkins’s credits also include “Nixon,” “Amistad,” and “The Two Popes.” Zhao’s other upcoming feature is “The Eternals,” a superhero epic from Marvel. Nair’s films include “The Namesake,” “Queen of Katwe,” and “Salaam Bombay!”

Last year the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala honored Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi, Mati Diop, and Joaquin Phoenix.