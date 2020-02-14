×

Samuel L. Jackson Boards Retired Hitman Movie

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson is coming on board an untitled action movie, portraying a hitman coming out of retirement.

The project is a return to familiar turf for Jackson, who played the title character in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and memorably portrayed gangster Jules Winnfield in “Pulp Fiction,” receiving a best supporting actor nomination for the role.

Endeavor Content will represent the sale of worldwide rights at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The project is written by Matthew Stone and directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “Crazy Stupid Love,” “I Love You Phillip Morris”). Jackson’s character has retired from being the trusted hitman for a mob boss. But when his nephew makes a stupid mistake, the hitman is told by his old boss that he must either help the kid recover the lost money, or kill him — which leads to him forcing the nephew to clean up his mess while pontificating on some of life’s lessons.

The film will be produced by John Davis, whose credits include “The Predator” franchise, “Game Night,” and “Daddy Day Care.”

Jackson’s credits include “The Avengers” franchise, “The xXx” franchise, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and “Django Unchained.” He is represented by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.

