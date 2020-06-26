‘Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles’ Sells to IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles,” a documentary about one Isreali chef’s attempts to recreate some of the French Monarchy’s most delicious desserts.

The film is the latest work from Laura Gabbert, who previously teamed with IFC Films on “City of Gold,” a look at the late food critic Jonathan Gold and his connection to the culinary scene of Los Angeles. “Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles” will be released in September 2020.

The film follows Yotam Ottolenghi, the London-based Isreali chef and celebrated author of the cookbooks “Jerusalem” and “Plenty,” as he is enlisted by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to organize a food gala inspired by the museum’s exhibit “Visitors to Versailles.” In preparation for the event, Ottolenghi travels to the Palace of Versailles to conduct his research. He teams with famous pastry chefs such as “Cronut” creator Dominique Ansel to create an event that both recreates and critiques the excess of a patriarchal structure that allowed a select few to enjoy a frivolous way of life while so many others were economically exploited. As even the most casual student of history knows, that gluttony didn’t end so well for the French aristocracy.

“Laura Gabbert has turned her attention to a decadent food gala at The Met, and as we’ve seen with ‘City of Gold,’ the result is an emotional experience that makes us learn and think through the lens of culinary art,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films. “It was a joy to work with Laura to bring Jonathan Gold to audiences, and we can’t wait to begin another journey with her and the brilliant Yotam Ottolenghi.”

“Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles” was produced by Emmy Award winner Steve Robillard (“The Confession Tapes”) and Mohamed AlRafi (“Dumplin’”), and executive produced by Paula Manzanedo-Schmit and Original Productions’ Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila, and Brian Lovett.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco with Josh Braun of Submarine Entertainment representing the filmmakers.

“There’s really no better company than IFC to release this film during such a unique time,” said Gabbert. “Arianna and her team did thoughtful and innovative work with the release of ‘City of Gold.'”

IFC has been very busy during the coronavirus lockdown, releasing several films such as “The Trip to Greece” and “Relic.”