×

Neon Buys Hot Sundance Doc ‘Spaceship Earth’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
A still from Spaceship Earth by Matt Wolf, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Phillipe Plailly Science Photo Library.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: PHILIPPE PLAILLY/SCIENCE PHOTO L

Fresh off its Oscar victory for “Parasite,” Neon has acquired worldwide rights to “Spaceship Earth,” an acclaimed documentary about the construction of a biosphere. The film had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the grand jury prize.

Neon was an active buyer at the festival, partnering with Hulu in a record-breaking bid to buy “Palm Springs,” a comedy with Andy Samberg, as well as nabbing “Shirley,” a drama with Elisabeth Moss.

“Spaceship Earth” uses archive material and present-day interviews with surviving “biospherians,” following a group of counter-cultural visionaries who, in 1991, built an enormous replica of earth’s ecosystem called Biosphere 2. The hope had been to build a self-sustaining living enclosure that could have futuristic applications. When eight “biospherians” went to live sealed inside the airtight Arizona desert vivarium, they faced ecological calamities and cult accusations. “Spaceship Earth” was directed by Matt Wolf and backed by Impact Partners, RadicalMedia and Stacey Reiss Productions. Reiss and Wolf produced the film.

The film enjoyed a strong critical reception. In a positive review, Variety‘s Dennis Harvey wrote, “‘Spaceship Earth,’ whose fascinating story loses nothing for taking a full hour in getting to the actual two-year experiment, has the excitement and involvement of a fictive sci-fi narrative.”

Popular on Variety

Tom Quinn and Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon along with John Sloss from Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers. Neon is still riding high after it stunned prognosticators by sweeping the major Oscar categories with “Parasite,” the hit South Korean thriller that won four Academy Awards including best picture and best director

Executive producers on “Spaceship Earth” are RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Stanley Buchthal, Impact Partners’ Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous, Paula Froehle, Steve Cohen, Pierre Hauser, Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman, Lessing Stern, Andrea van Beuren and Sarah Johnson.

Wolf’s previous feature documentaries include “Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell,”
about the cult cellist and disco producer Arthur Russell; “Teenage,” a look at early youth culture; and “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project,” the story of the activist Marion Stokes, who recorded television 24 hours a day for 30 years.

More Film

  • A still from Spaceship Earth by

    Neon Buys Hot Sundance Doc 'Spaceship Earth' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh off its Oscar victory for “Parasite,” Neon has acquired worldwide rights to “Spaceship Earth,” an acclaimed documentary about the construction of a biosphere. The film had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the grand jury prize. Neon was an active buyer at the festival, partnering with [...]

  • 'Green Knight' Trailer With Dev Patel

    'The Green Knight' Trailer Starring Dev Patel Debuts

    A24 debuted a mysterious and fantastical trailer for Dev Patel’s upcoming film “The Green Knight,” a take on the 14th century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Patel, portraying Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew and Knight of the Round Table, battles the monstrous green-skinned creature in the new footage. “I fear I’m not meant [...]

  • Zoe Saldana

    Zoe Saldana to Star in Casey Affleck-Produced Drama ‘Fencer’

    Zoe Saldana is starring in the sports drama “Fencer” with Casey Affleck producing and Jasmine McGlade directing from her own script. HanWay Films will commence sales at next week’s European Film Market with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance overseeing the U.S. sale. “Fencer” is inspired by McGlade’s experiences as a national champion [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Harvey Weinstein Defense Closing Argument: Women Need to Take Responsibility for Actions

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorney, Donna Rotunno, implored a New York jury on Thursday to exonerate the former movie mogul, urging the 12-member panel to find her client not guilty even if that decision is unpopular with the public. She claimed that the women who alleged that Weinstein raped them were shirking responsibility for their own actions [...]

  • Hengdian Film production

    Chinese Shoots to Resume Despite Virus Threat, While Beijing Throws Industry a Lifeline

    Hengdian World Studios, one of China’s largest, cautiously reopened for business today after it shut down all production in recent weeks to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The move comes a day after Chinese authorities released an official statement pledging government support for the struggling entertainment sector.  Huge portions of the world’s second [...]

  • HK film festival 2020 poster

    Hong Kong Film Festival is Postponed Due to Virus Fears

    The Hong Kong International Film Festival will be postponed from its scheduled date in March and early April. The decision was a response to the growing fear of the novel coronavirus which has spread from mainland China to reach more than 20 countries and territories so far. The festival’s organizer, the Hong Kong International Film [...]

  • FilMart 2019

    Hong Kong FilMart Postponed in Coronavirus Response

    Hong Kong FilMart, Asia’s largest film and TV trade fair, will be postponed from its scheduled date in March to a new slot in August. The decision was a response to the growing fear of the novel coronavirus which has spread from mainland China to reach more than 20 countries and territories so far. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad