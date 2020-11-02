Neil Marshall to Direct and Produce Horror Movie ‘The Lair’

Neil Marshal will direct and produce a new horror action thriller titled “The Lair,” with Highland Film Group handling the worldwide sales.

“The Lair” centers on Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair, who is on her final flight mission when her jet is shot down over one of the most dangerous rebel strongholds of Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made creatures — half-human, half-alien and hungry for human flesh — are awakened. Sinclair barely escapes and unknowingly leads the creatures known as Ravagers back to a U.S. army base.

Sales for the film will launch at the virtual American film Market, which begins Nov. 9, and production is planned to start next spring. Marshall’s directing credits include “Dog Soldiers,” “The Descent,” “The Reckoning” and “Hellboy.” “The Lair” is produced by Marshall’s Scarlett Productions Ltd.

“If ‘The Reckoning’ was a gothic drama in testament to the power and resilience of women, then ‘The Lair’ is my true return to full-blooded horror and intense genre action in the style of ‘Dog Soldiers,’ ‘The Descent’ and ‘Doomsday,'” Marshall said in a statement. “I’m making something scary as hell, pulse-pounding and great fun. This is a crowd pleaser, an adrenaline pumping roller-coaster ride; spectacular and loud, inspired by classic genre movies like ‘Aliens,’ ‘Predator’ and ‘The Thing’ and their incredible use of practical creature FX. Featuring a new breed of screen terror, ‘The Lair’ will be a snarling, ravenous beast of a movie. I’m going to get my hands bloody making this one!”