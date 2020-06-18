Mark Wahlberg’s Canine Adventure ‘Arthur the King’ Gets Financing Ahead of Cannes Virtual Market

Mark Wahlberg’s adventure movie “Arthur the King” has received financing ahead of the 2020 virtaul Cannes market.

Entertainment One and Tucker Tooley Entertainment have backed the movie, one of the sales set up by Sierra/Affinity. “Arthur the King” was initially set up at Paramount but will now be distributed in the U.S. by Lionsgate.

Variety first reported in August that Baltasar Kormákur would direct the adaptation of the 2017 book “Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home,” Mikael Lindnord’s book about the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team.

Lindnord — who will be portrayed by Wahlberg — met the wounded stray dog Arthur during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle where they crossed rivers and battled illness and injury over some of the world’s toughest terrain. Lindnord, who adopted Arthur, is currently an adventure racer, race planner, and motivational speaker. When not racing he lives with his wife, children and four-legged friend.

Michael Brandt penned the script. Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, and Tessa Tooley will produce the film. Dorothy Canton, Michael Brandt, Mikael Lindnord will serve as executive producer.

“Arthur the King” will mark the third collaboration between Wahlberg and Kormakur. The pair worked together on “Contraband” and “2 Guns.” Kormakur most recently directed the survival movie “Adrift” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.

The financing news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.