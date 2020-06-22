IFC Films Buys North American Rights to ‘No Man’s Land’ With Frank Grillo (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to “No Man’s Land,” a modern-day Western set along the border between the U.S. and Mexico. The indie studio is planning a release in 2021.

Filmed in Guanajuato, Mexico, the movie was directed by Conor Allyn (“Walk. Ride. Rodeo.”) and written by Jake Allyn (“The Quad”), brothers who grew up going back and forth across the border. Jake Allyn also stars in the movie, joining a cast that includes Frank Grillo, Andie MacDowell and George Lopez. Alex MacNicoll (“Vice”) and Jorge A. Jimenez (“Narcos”) also star.

The film follows border vigilantes Bill Greer (Grillo) and his son Jackson (Allyn), who are out on patrol when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill tries to take the blame but Texas Ranger Ramirez (Lopez) sees through the lie, spurring Jackson to flee south on horseback across the Rio Grande. Pursued by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson journeys across deserts and mountains to seek forgiveness from the dead boy’s vengeful father (Jimenez).

“My brother and I set out to make a classic Western that asks the audience to cross the border within ourselves,” said director Conor Allyn.

“No Man’s Land” was produced by Conor Allyn, Jake Allyn and Rob Allyn under the Allyn’s Margate House Films production banner with a Mexican team, including cinematographer Juan Pablo Ramírez (“The Gasoline Thieves”), production designer Liz Medrano (“Paramedicos”), executive producer Araceli Velazquez (“Desierto”) and co-screenwriter and executive producer David Barraza (“Guardia-Garcia)”.

Victor Almeida and Joel Shapiro also produced the film, while Luke Daniels, Simon Fawcett, Grillo and Alan Pao executive produced.

“With their gripping new film, Conor and Jake Allyn have brought a fresh and complex perspective to the Western,” Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions of IFC Films said. “Powered by a brilliant cast, ‘No Man’s Land’ is a prime example of new voices in filmmaking that we’re committed to supporting.”

The deal for the film was negotiated for IFC by Bocco and director of acquisitions Aijah Keith with CAA Media Finance and XYZ Films working on behalf of the filmmakers. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales, which is launching this week at the virtual Marche du Film.