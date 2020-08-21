‘Golden Arm’ Sells Global Rights to Utopia (EXCLUSIVE)

“Golden Arm,” a buddy comedy set in the world of ladies arm wrestling, has sold global rights to Utopia, Variety has learned. The film will be released theatrically in the first half of 2021. HBO has licensed rights to broadcast and stream “Golden Arm.”

“Golden Arm” was originally intended to premiere at this year’s SXSW, but those plans were upended when the festival was cancelled due to coronavirus. The movie centers on a tough lady trucker who trains her timid best friend to compete in the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship.

“Golden Arm” was directed by Maureen Bharoocha and boasts a cast that includes Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Dot-Marie Jones, Eugene Cordero, Ron Funches, Dawn Luebbe, Ahmed Bharoocha, Aparna Nancherla, Olivia Stambouliah and Kate Flannery.

“‘Golden Arm’ is a true gem of a film that will delight and surprise audiences; a hilarious story of badass women and female friendship, set in the world of competitive arm wrestling. We at Utopia can’t wait to collaborate with the incredible female-led team to bring much needed laughs and inspiration to a global audience,” said Danielle DiGiacomo, Utopia’s head of content.

Co-founded by filmmaker and Rooney singer Robert Schwartzman, Utopia’s recent releases include Errol Morris’ “American Dharma,” a documentary about Steve Bannon, and “Sword of Trust,” an indie comedy that was one of director Lynn Shelton’s last completed works before her death this year.

Women in Film head Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky executive produced “Golden Arm” through their Court Five banner. They joined executive producer Russell Wayne Groves and producer Geeta Bajaj.

The film is the debut feature for writing team Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly, who are also executive producing.

The deal was negotiated by Amy Beecroft and Ross Putman of Verve on behalf of the filmmakers and DiGiacomo on behalf of Utopia. Chris Grunden, senior VP of content acquisitions at Utopia, negotiated the HBO rights.