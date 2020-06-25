Christina Ricci, Tom Hopper, David Dastmalchian Boarding ‘Can’t Stop the Dawn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina Ricci, Tom Hopper, and David Dastmalchian will star together in the independent action-thriller “Can’t Stop the Dawn.”

AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the AMBI Media Group, is handling global sales and is introducing the project to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market. Principal photography on “Can’t Stop the Dawn” will commence this fall in New Orleans.

Marianna Palka is directing “Can’t Stop the Dawn.” Tony Armer, Marty Poole (Fairway Film Alliance), Michael E. Brown, Ramfis Myrthil and Jory Weitz are producing. Executive producers are Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon.

Tony Armer wrote the screenplay, based on an original concept by Dale Pople. Ricci will portray a terminally ill single mom recruited by Hoper’s mysterious agent to assassinate Dastmalchian’s ruthless leader of a human trafficking ring for the promise of a better future for her son.

Palka said, “I am so passionate about ‘Can’t Stop the Dawn.’ The story grips me, life is unpredictable and this film hauls this truth out and examines it in a way no film ever has before. I’m excited to be making an intersectionally feminist action movie that is truly female gazed in its vision.”

Ricci was nominated for a SAG Award for “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles” and stars next in “Percy vs. Goliath opposite Christopher Walken.” She is represented by ICM Partners, Ziffren Brittenham and Untitled Entertainment.

Hopper will next be seen in the sequel to Lionsgate’s action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. He is repped by Gersh, Management 360, Waring and McKenna and attorney Karl Austen.

Dastmalchian recently wrapped lead roles in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” He is represented by Duncan Hedges at Hansen Jacobson.