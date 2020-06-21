Catalonia Producers on the Rise in 2020

NURIA VALLS

Valls already has 14 producer or exec producer credits, including Eugenio Mira’s “Grand Piano” and Dan Krauss’ “The Kill Team” alongside her partner Adrián Guerra at Nostromo. She will soon resume shooting on “Los favoritos de Midas,” created by Mateo Gil, her first TV series. “I’d like to do exactly what we’ve done so far: making all kinds of movies we’d like to watch, not only genre,” she says.



PATRICIA FRANQUESA

Trained in Barcelona, where she co-founded Gadea Films with Laia Zanon, she produced Laura Herrero’s doc “La Mami,” which was selected for SXSW. She’s now in post on “Oh Dear Sara,” her first doc feature as a director, and developing “Olé mi coño,” about a stalker who stole her laptop and threatened to reveal intimate photos.

BELÉN SÁNCHEZ

“I love characters who question everything, whatever the consequences,” Sánchez says. Having participated in the production of Meritxell Colell’s Berlinale Forum entry “Facing the Wind,” based out of El Capricho Producciones, she produced Lucía Alemany’s San Sebastian hit “The Innocence.” Now prepping María Ripoll’s dramedy “Leave the Guns Behind” and Rocío Mesa’s “Tobacco Barns.”

ORIOL MAYMÓ

Maymó participated in Rodrigo Cortés’ “Buried” production, among many others and, now based out of Corte y Confección, produced Leticia Dolera’s Canneseries winner “A Perfect Life” and Mariano Barroso’s Basque conflict origins story “The Invisible Line.” Maymó’s planning the second season of “Life” and creative documentary “Mulleres,” from Marta Lallana. “I’m interested in films that surprise me, open new windows of emotion and knowledge.”

MIREIA GRAELL

“I’m excited by creators, the reasons why they want to tell their stories,” says Graell, who studied at the London Film School where she met Berlinale winner Carla Simón and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Álvaro Gago. Years later Graell worked with Simón and Gaga on “Summer 1993” and “Matria,” respectively. Graell is now co-producing Gago’s directorial debut, “Something Similar to Happiness.”

ADRIÀ MONÉS

Before founding Fasten Films, Monés served as exec producer for Filmax. He recently co-produced David Ilundain’s “One for All”; is developing Laura Ferrés’ (“The Disinherited”) debut, “The Permanent Picture”; and “Four Loves,” from Jorge Dorado. “We have two production lines — one more auteur-ish, the other for wider audiences. Our targets are clear in each case. We don’t beat around the bush,” he says.

MARTA RAMÍREZ

Involved with Claudia Llosa’s “The Milk of Sorrow” and J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage,” Ramirez founded Coming Soon and co-produced Elena Trapé’s “The Distances.” Now she’s re-teaming with Trapé on “The Enchanted” and is developing Victor Cuadrado’s debut “Sleeping Woman.” “We’re interested in stories that speak to us about universal themes by showing a strong personal point of view,” she says.

JORGE CABALLERO RAMOS

Caballero has experience in cinema, telecommunications engineering and artificial intelligence. His company, Gusano Films, is about to release the latest from Elías Seminiani, “The Stillness Syndrome.” Also in production is Anna Giralt’s “Robin Bank.” “We started out fond of social documentary and evolved to reflect on new technologies and how cinema can change our conception of the world,” he says.

GERARD RODRÍGUEZ

“Our direction is independent, aesthetic cinema, not focused on a concrete genre,” Rodríguez says. His first feature from Japonica Films, Javier Polo’s “The Mystery of the Pink Flamingo,” is a humorous rumination on the search for happiness and the kitschy symbol of pop culture. A SXSW selection, it’s a documentary, a road movie and a comedy.

TONI CARRIZOSA

“Movies are collaborative, and I like that,” says Carrizosa. His resumé includes Rafa Cortes’ “Yo,” Kike Maíllo’s “Eve” and El Terrat-produced “Somos gente honrada” from Alejandro Marzoa. With his company, Sábado Películas, recent productions include Kike Maíllos’ “A Perfect Enemy” and Dani de la Orden’s rom-com for Netflix, “Llámame loco.” Future ambitions include making romantic comedies and adventure movies.